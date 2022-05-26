Welcome to Mallconomy, the next step in blockchain play-to-earn game economy.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everyone knows that the Metaverse is full of possibilities, and this may be the best opportunity yet to take advantage of them. Mallconomy isn't just another run-of-the-mill Metaverse project - it's a fundamental part of the future DeFi economy.

The team at Mallconomy is building the Mallverse, the Metaverse's most rewarding shopping mall, through the Polygon network. This digital marketplace will allow users to buy, sell, or trade NFTs, products and services using the platform's native token, $WOOT. Built on the Polygon Network, a layer 2 Ethereum solution, $WOOT is the proprietary token of the Mallconomy ecosystem. An abbreviation of the financial model ' Work, Own, Operate, Transfer', Mallconomy’s native token will be the driving force behind its success.

By completing daily ‘co-creation tasks’ through Mallconomy’s Bounty Campaign app, players can get ahead and earn a share of 5 million $WOOT. Play-to-earn innovations such as 'wear to earn' will allow players to earn $WOOT just by wearing Mallconomy's branded digital clothing, and players can also earn tokens just for situating their avatar in a specific point of the mall; this is Mallconomy's 'stay-to-earn' feature.

There are $WOOT tokens within Mallconomy that allow users to rent or buy stores in the mall to sell NFTs. Users can take their earned $WOOT tokens and even purchase stores and lease it to other users. Over time, players’ avatars will learn to work autonomously, thanks to Mallconomy’s proprietary AI, meaning there’s potential for 24/7 earning. Players can also use $WOOT tokens to get collateralized loans, staking pools, and financing from an in-house, DeFi lending solution - MallBank.

In addition to playing the role of business entrepreneur, players can also enter the mall as a 'shopper' and take advantage of opportunities to find loot boxes. Players can sell loot boxes to distributors, who then sell that merchandise to store owners in the mall.

Mallconomy is an exciting and innovative development within the Metaverse, and it's only a matter of time before it starts exploding in popularity. Mallconomy's team of experienced blockchain developers have already partnered with some of the biggest names in technology. The vision is to make Mallconomy the go-to destination for all your digital shopping needs, providing more fun and convenience than what people would find in a regular mall.

Now is an excellent opportunity to get in on the ground floor of what's sure to be one of the most talked-about projects in the Metaverse. Join the discord community and the bounty campaign today and start earning some of that wonderful $WOOT!