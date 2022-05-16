Vaccine Market 2022 Segments and Dynamics Analysis by 2028 – Pfizer, CSL , Merck & Co., AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson

Emergen Research Logo

Vaccine Market Size – USD 44.82 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.1%, Market Trends – Advancements in technology

Vaccine Market Size – USD 44.82 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.1%, Market Trends – Advancements in technology” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global vaccine market size is expected to reach USD 77.90 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 7.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. An increase in prevalence of infectious diseases is a key factor driving global vaccine market revenue growth.

The global vaccines market revenue growth is primarily attributed to factors including rising prevalence of infectious diseases globally, such as malaria, hepatitis, influenza, pneumonia, malaria, cholera, tuberculosis, and HIV-AIDS, increasing risks of disease contraction among pediatric and geriatric populations, emergence of drug-resistant microbial strains such as the SARS-CoV-2 virus, and significantly rising cases of COVID-19 across the globe.

Unprecedented demand for COVID-19 vaccine amid the ongoing pandemic, rise in research & development activities for vaccine development, increasing number of clinical trials, and increased government funding for public and private healthcare organizations for development of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines and rapid diagnostic test kits are among the other major factors driving the global market revenue growth

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/290

The report provides a sophisticated analysis of the insightful data of the Vaccine Market industry that has been formulated based on thorough primary and secondary research. The details have further been validated and verified by the industry experts. The precise data offered by the report offers fruitful information about sales strategies to improve market performance.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Social distancing and restrictions severely disrupted businesses and operations

Lockdowns caused disruptions in transportation and logistics

Impacted manufacturing activities and mining operations globally

Took a toll on economy of various countries

Caused sudden and drastic downturn in economic activity

Disrupted agriculture, fisheries, dairy, and other sectors

Caused loss of employment and financial crisis

Supply impacts were further compounded owing to reduced disposable income

Emergence of variants continue to cause concerns and impact normal routines

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐛𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 :

In August 2021, Pfizer and BioNTech announced a collaboration with Brazil’s Eurofarma to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine doses for Latin American countries. COMIRNATY will be manufactured by Eurofarma with Pfizer’s and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing and supply chain network. Eurofarma will get raw materials for the drug from the U.S. and manufacturing will begin in 2022. Vaccine production is expected to exceed 100 million finished doses yearly which will be exclusively distributed within Latin America.

Monovalent vaccine segment revenue is expected to register a significant growth rate during the forecast period. A monovalent vaccine is designed to immunize single microorganism and antigen (for example, measles vaccine). This type of vaccine is preferable for development of a strong immune response.

Toxoid vaccines are administered to adults as well as children to protect them against tetanus and diphtheria. This vaccine is administered to induce an immune response to protect against disease caused by toxins secreted by specific bacteria. This vaccine is part of a course of multiple doses and booster shots are given when travelling to high-risk countries.

Influenza segment accounted for a significant revenue in 2020. Influenza vaccines are seasonal flu shot that protects against the 3–4 types of influenza viruses such as viral respiratory illness that spreads quite easily. The flu can lead to serious health complications and even death. CDC recommends a yearly influenza vaccine for people six months and older. Pregnant women should also get the vaccine during each pregnancy.

Vaccine market in North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 due to the presence of major key players investing in R&D activities, growing awareness, and subsequent demand for vaccines in the region. High level of investment in COVID-19 vaccine from the region has contributed to the growth of the market significantly. Adequate policies for immunization of various diseases in the region is also driving market growth.

𝐓𝐨 𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐤 𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/vaccine-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global Vaccine market on the basis of type, patient type, technology, disease, route of administration, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Monovalent Vaccines

Multivalent Vaccines

Patient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Pediatric Patients

Adult Patients

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Inactivated & Subunit Vaccines

Conjugate Vaccines

Recombinant Vaccines

Live Attenuated Vaccines

Toxoid Vaccines

Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

DTP

HPV

Pneumococcal Disease

Meningococcal Disease

Influenza

Hepatitis

Varicella

MMR

Polio

Herpes Zoster

Rotavirus

Others

Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Oral Administration

Intramuscular and Subcutaneous Administration

Others

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐲 @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/290

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional segment owing to the rising incidence of infectious disease and significant birth rate in developing countries of the region, enhanced regulatory framework, a strong global distribution network of vaccines manufacturers, and growing public awareness related to benefits offered by the vaccines in the eradication of the infectious disease.

𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

intelligent power module market-https://www.google.com.af/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/intelligent-power-module-market

3d organ printing market-https://www.google.com.af/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/3d-organ-printing-market

cell expansion market-https://www.google.com.af/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cell-expansion-market

long read sequencing market-https://www.google.com.af/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/long-read-sequencing-market

orthopedics diagnostic devices market-https://www.google.com.af/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/orthopedics-diagnostic-devices-market

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 :

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market

The global vaccine market size is expected to reach USD 77.90 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 7.1% in 2028