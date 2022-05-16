Sam Liquor & Cigars Store is Changing How Californians Buy Spirits & Cigars Online
Sam Liquor & Cigar Store is helping Californians buy their favorite spirits, whiskeys, and cigars online.
The pandemic drove wineries, retailers, and auctioneers all to improve their digital game.”CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pandemic has been synonymous with new purchasing behaviors with many realizing the ease of shopping from the comfort of their home. Whether it is the boutique produce or mainstream options, the world of eCommerce has turned all-inclusive, providing a competing opportunity to every seller and manufacturer. People are also turning to online marketplaces for picking their preferred brand of wine or premium whiskey. Sam Liquor & Cigar Store is uniquely positioned in this growing ecosystem, blending the effortless ease of buying spirits online with the personalized touch of a traditional physical, neighborhood store.
— Russ Mann, CEO, WineBid.com
Josh Jacobs, the Co-founder & CEO of Speakeasy Co. said, “Working with alcohol retailers, Speakeasy helps more than 250 brands sell alcohol and merchandise directly from their websites.”
eCommerce trends can be hard to predict with consumers spoilt for choices but yes, online shopping seems like becoming the preferred option of many, and this includes buying liquor online. The pandemic seems to have strengthened this pattern and even in the post-Covid situation, the likelihood of people continuing to order spirits or cigars online remains strong. It is easy to imagine why someone wanting to taste the perfect wine from Napa Valley would turn to a digital store. Everybody cannot make that trip and many people are not familiar with how to identify the genuine stuff at physical stores. In contrast, online store options are published with plenty of product details and consumer reviews, along with convenience.
“There’s a comfort level established now for consumers to purchase wine online and have virtual experiences,” says Sara Moll, founder, and CEO of Vin Social.
The marketplace for fine spirits is also moving towards more inclusivity. With e-retail options for liquor and complimentary purchases such as cigars expanding, the traditional audience segment is also undergoing a shift. “Looking back at the traditional marketing in bourbon and whiskey, the traditional target was white males,” says Peggy Noe Stevens, the founder of Peggy Noe Stevens & Associates, and part of the Bourbon Women Association. Buying liquor online at Sam Liquor & Cigar Store comes without any filters or preconceived notions.
Digital alcohol stores can also lower the barriers to entry for lesser-known brands that want to compete in the not-so-premium space for whiskies and cigars. While startup culture is popular, many younger brands with great products might be struggling to find ways of creating more sales. By setting up their online stores and by moving inventories to other e-retail platforms, newer liquor brands can network with more retailers and discover more buyers.
Not just shopping digitally for rare & unique spirits, searching for quality and popular cigar brands is becoming increasingly easy, and some of the reasons are not just about convenience. For many people, sustainability matters. They want to be associated with labels that care for the environment. When picking whiskey brands at nearby malls, there is a lesser chance to be educated about the carbon footprints of a company.
In contrast, online stores that promise delivery of a top-notch range of whiskey brands at the doorsteps provide all the information on a platter. The data is easy to read, understand, and share. With plenty of testimonials and sometimes, even YouTube videos from the manufacturer, consumers find it easy to identify the environmental impact of a brand. And the quest for sustainability does not end here. It might present queries about the product packaging and delivery. Again, the digital medium provides the information such customers demand, particularly about the packaging or the use of recycled materials, and some online liquor platforms even offer packing options—these traits are not commonly associated with picking a popular wine off the rack at a nearby store. Finding a rare and unique collection of finest spirits online also creates more divergence in price points. There is every chance of finding some direct-to-customer inventories that can help to make some serious savings.
Sam Liquor & Cigar Store offers a wide range of choices, ensuring that brand loyalists can pick their preferred whiskey while experimental consumers and mixologists can find newer, interesting additions.
About Sam Liquor & Cigar
Sam Liquor & Cigar Store is a family-owned and operated company in Santee, California. Operating since 2004, the company creates happy shopping experiences for customers who want top-quality cigars, spirits, whiskeys, and crafted beer, with doorstep delivery. The company is building up its selection of liquor, handpicking the best brands from California, the US, and other countries. The online store also retails vodka, bourbon, tequila, and scotch. The premium liquor and cigars store caters to bulk orders too, and it offers a carefully curated selection of rare & unique liquors. There is no need to download an app from the Apple App Store or Google Play. Expect the simplest add-to-cart process with simple payment processing and quick delivery.
