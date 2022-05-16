The Aviation Industry Was Back in Full-Force At a Record-Setting Aviation Week Network’s MRO Americas
Industry leaders from 88 countries were back to business in full-force at the world’s largest aviation MRO event, Aviation Week Network's Annual MRO Americas.
NEW YORK (May 16, 2022) – Industry leaders from 88 countries were back to business in full-force at the world’s largest aviation MRO event, Aviation Week Network's 27th Annual MRO Americas (#MROAM). The event was held April 26-28 in Dallas, Texas and attracted more than 14,100 registered attendees, 809 solutions providers in the sold-out exhibition hall, and more than 1400 representatives from airlines and lessors.
The demand for the 2023 MRO Americas, which will be held in Atlanta, GA, April 18-20, was stronger than ever with exhibition space already 77% sold out. Each day the event featured scores of contract signings, agreements, Memorandums of Understanding, and product launches.
The event was co-located with Military Aviation, Logistics and Maintenance Symposium (MALMS), April 27-28, which attracted strong crowds and sold-out exhibition space in the Military Pavilion.
The MRO Americas and MALMS conference symposium featured top level speakers dedicated to providing attendees with insight on issues facing the industry. The event also featured a number of complimentary sessions including the Go Live! Theater taking place on the exhibition floor and hosted sessions. Additional events include the Aerospace Maintenance Competition, celebrating aviation technicians; and A-WING job fAIR, a non-profit organization established to inspire the next generation of women in aviation.
The outpouring of excitement from the attendees, exhibitors and sponsors was visible and for many it was the first opportunity to meet their industry colleagues in person,” said Lydia Janow, Sr. Vice President of Events for Aviation Week Network. “The number of deals and agreements announced during the event was unprecedented.”
MRO Americas Platinum Sponsors were: Airbus, Chromalloy, GE Aviation, HEICO, Lufthansa Technik, MRO Holdings, MTU Maintenance, Pratt & Whitney, Safran, Salesforce, StandardAero, Triumph Group, and United Technical Operations.
ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORK
Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising is helping our customers succeed. Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.
ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS
Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.
