The Houstonian Club Believes Exercise Boosts the Body and the Brain
During May, which is recognized as Mental Health Awareness Month, The Houstonian Club wants to bring awareness to the mental health benefits of a regular fitness routine.
With over 180 group exercise classes per week, created for members of all ages and fitness abilities, there is a community mindset in conjunction with exercise.
During Mental Health Awareness Month, The Houstonian Club offers a better understanding of the connection between mental and physical health.
Going to the gym is not always about a physical workout; it is also about a mental workout. It's about getting lost in the movement, clearing your mind, and focusing on mental and emotional health.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During May, which is recognized as Mental Health Awareness Month, The Houstonian Club wants to bring awareness to the mental health benefits of a regular fitness routine. There are several treatment options for those suffering from mental health disorders such as depression and anxiety. Still, each has drawbacks including side effects from medications or talk therapy's expense and time commitment. However, a regular exercise regimen is a great supplement to traditional therapies that is often overlooked despite being the cheapest, most effective, and least disruptive way to manage mental health.
— Connie Emmerson, a certified personal trainer at The Houstonian Club.
The fitness programming at The Houstonian Club, recently recognized as a Platinum Club of America, is created to work in tandem with clients' physical and mental well-being. The fitness facility, located on 27-acres of wooded land in the heart of Houston, offers beautiful views and the ability for members to connect with nature through outdoor programming and a mile-long running/walking trail that traverses the property. With over 180 group exercise classes per week, created for members of all ages and fitness abilities, there is a community mindset in conjunction with exercise.
"Going to the gym is not always about a physical workout; it is also about a mental workout. It's about getting lost in the movement, clearing your mind, and focusing on mental and emotional health," says Connie Emmerson, a certified personal trainer at The Houstonian Club. "The Houstonian Club is a beautiful oasis tucked away from life's stressors, surrounded by natural beauty. There are many places to sit in silence and listen and breathe. Just a few minutes of mindfulness a day can help with sleep, anxiety, weight loss, energy, illness - the benefits are endless."
A 2016 study about the effect of exercise on depression concluded that exercise was shown to be on par with antidepressant drugs and has other benefits. Antidepressant medications can take weeks to take full effect, while exercise can immediately improve mood and counteract some of the unpleasant side effects of drugs, such as weight gain.
Houstonian Club group exercise instructor Y.J. sums it up in just a few words - "dancing makes you happy," and she's not wrong. Just like other forms of exercise, studies have shown the benefits of regular movement can include higher self-esteem, improved cognitive abilities, and boosted serotonin, which improves mood and attitude.
“As an instructor of classes like K.A.R.B. (Killer Abs Rock Bottoms), Cardio Dance Tone, and H-Dance, I see the changes in my students first-hand. Not only are they changing their bodies, but as they continue coming to class - I can see the change in their mindset and confidence," says Y.J. "It makes me feel good to be a part of a community that continuously strives to make it easy and fun for members to transform themselves from the top down."
Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star, secluded retreat located adjacent to the city's iconic Memorial Park, and minutes from downtown, the Galleria, and Energy Corridor. The hotel has 33,890 square feet of Indoor Meeting Space and 87,349 square feet of Outdoor Meeting Space with a "Houstonian Experiences" menu for corporate and social groups, meetings, and celebrations. The 175,000 square-foot Houstonian Club offers state-of-the-art equipment, over 180 weekly group exercise classes, aquatic programs, an indoor tennis facility, a resort pool with a rockslide, sports lap pool, and a quiet garden pool.
One of Houston’s historic gems, the property is known for its grace, comfort, and unparalleled guest experience.
