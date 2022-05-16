Androsky Lugo Explains How Biophilic Design Works in Architecture
Biophilic design is becoming increasingly popular as architects, and the public alike are becoming increasingly aware of the importance of building with nature. Androsky Lugo, a seasoned architect with a lifelong passion for encouraging sustainable construction and living, explains how biophilic design works and gives examples of how it can be used to transform modern living.
There are many ways in which an architect can design a building to merge with nature rather than work against it. Androsky Lugo says that the first step is naturally sourcing sustainable materials. Wood is a popular choice; trees do not necessarily have to be chopped down to create biophilic wood cabins and houses because reclaimed wood can be used for these structures. Other materials that can be recycled include glass and concrete. The latter isn't the material of choice for many biophilic structures due to the fact that it does not have a natural feel. Still, it works well when used for the building of homes and apartments designed to incorporate plants and even trees into the buildings' structure.
The Easyhome Huanggang Vertical Forest City Complex in Shanghai, for instance, has over four hundred trees integrated into its structure' these not only absorb 22 tons of carbon dioxide a year but also attract birds that help pollinate local plants. Androsky Lugo explains that location plays a huge role in the selection of materials; wood, for instance, is ideal for a wooded area or plain but may not be the material of choice for a beachfront home or a large apartment in the middle of town.
Additionally, Lugo points out that biophilic homes and buildings are deliberately designed to minimize energy usage. This benefits both the environment and the homeowners, who save a considerable amount of money every single year. In some cases, smart technology is used to keep energy costs low. Automation that shuts off lights and HVAC units when not in use helps to make a home more efficient, as does the use of cutting-edge geothermal energy. At the same time, the shape and design of the house also ensure users are comfortable no matter what the weather is like outside.
Biophilic design is still in the early stages. While Androsky Lugo has ample experience building eco-friendly homes and biophilic structures that have been constructed the world over, many designs are still in the conceptual stage.
Lugo encourages budding architects and designers to pay close attention to biophilic design and construction. "Learn as much as you can, read as often as you can and allow others to teach you," is the advice Androsky Lugo says he would give his younger self, and it is sound advice for anyone who wants to be on the cutting edge of sustainable design, development, and construction.
