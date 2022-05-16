Slow & Controlled Release Pesticides Market To Reach USD 4.07 Billion By 2028 Says Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Slow & Controlled Release Pesticides Market Size USD 2.27 Billion in 2020, Growth CAGR of 7.6%, Trends Introduction of Governmental policies encouraging.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATE, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report by Reports and Data, the global Slow & Controlled Release Pesticides Market size was valued at USD 2.27 Billion in 2020 and is forecast to exceed USD 4.07 Billion in terms of revenue at a CAGR of 7.6% through 2028. Scarcity of arable land and growing global food demand are the key factors driving slow & controlled release pesticides market growth.

The agriculture sector is facing a myriad of challenges such as decreasing soil fertility, overuse of chemicals and pesticides, presence of heavy metals in soil, and drastic climate changes. However, the increasing incorporation of slow and controlled release pesticides coupled with the progress in nanotechnology have contributed to the progress of sustainable agriculture through restoring the quality of the soil and enhancement in crop production.

The amount of arable land is likely to remain constant and, as the population steadily grows, producing more crops from existing resources is going to become a necessity. Shifting trends towards sustainable farming practices is expected to bolster slow & controlled release pesticides market growth in the coming years.

Key players in the global slow and controlled release pesticide market include ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd., Arysta LifeScience Corporation, BASF SE, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Bayer AG, Syngenta The Dow Chemical Company, Monsanto Company, Ltd., and DuPont among others.

Further Key Findings from the Report Suggests:

Based on pesticide type, the herbicide segment is projected to account for a significantly large share of the global slow & controlled pesticides market during the forecast period. The segment’s growth is driven by rising awareness regarding organically grown crops, increasing focus of farmers on pest management, coupled with increasing support from the government to develop safe, reliable, and efficient herbicides.

Based on application, the agriculture segment is expected to account for nearly 64.2% of the market share during the forecast period. Increasing need for enhanced crop production to cater to global food requirement coupled with increasing investment in cutting-edge farming technology.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global slow & controlled release pesticides market during the analysis period. This can be attributed to the escalating demand for food, focus on augmenting agricultural productivity, coupled with R&D investments to develop highly efficient slow and controlled released formulations.

Asia Pacific is forecast to be the fastest growing market for slow & controlled release pesticides during the forecast period. Growing agricultural sector in the emerging economies, high population growth, availability of arable land, and variety of soils and climatic conditions in countries such as India and China is favoring regional industry growth.

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2020 to 2028. For this study, Reports and Data has segmented the global Slow & Controlled Release Pesticide Market based on Pesticide Type, Application, and Region:

Pesticide Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 - 2028)

Fungicide

Herbicide

Insecticide

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 - 2028)

Agricultural

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 - 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

