Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market Analysis,Trends, Top Manufacturers, Statistics, Opportunities & Forecast by 2028

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The nanosatellite and microsatellite market size is expected to reach USD 7.13 Billion at a steady CAGR of 19.8% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for improved communications and services and growing traction of Internet of Things are some key factors driving growth of the global nanosatellite and microsatellite market.

Nanosatellite and microsatellite launches are low-risk and have a high success rate. Satellite launches are carried out by government agencies, private companies, as well as others. Overall cost of launches are substantially lower than conventional satellite launches due to reduced size and mass of payloads. Miniature satellites are currently being deployed in low earth orbit for remote sensing and communication.

In August 2020, Alén Space partnered with Orbital Transports for their Nanosatellite and Microsatellite products consisting of SmallSat Catalog. This acquisition is expected to help in the nanosatellite and microsatellite application of Emerson for commercial and defense purposes.

Application segment revenue is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period. Applications of nano satellite include for communications, Earth monitoring, and remote sensing.

Among the vertical segments, has commercial segment accounted for largest revenue share in the market, driven by increasing deployment of nanosatellites and microsatellites for commercial applications.

North America accounted for maximum revenue share in 2020 and expected to continue to account for majority revenue share over the forecasted period. This can be attributed to rapidly growing communication channels and rising data volumes driven by increasing number companies and sectors going digital.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Planet Labs, Innovative Solutions in Space, Space Quest, D-Orbit, Deep Blue Globe, DHV Technology, Berlin Space Technology, ADASPACE, Adaptive Lunch Solution, and Alén Space.

Emergen Research has segmented the global nanosatellite and microsatellite market based on component, application, vertical, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Solar Panel

Onboard Computers

Power System

Antennas

Sensors and Actuators

Thermal Control System

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Communication

Earth Monitoring

Scientific Research

Biological Research

Mapping and Navigation

Academic Training

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Defense

Government

Commercial

Civil

Broadcasting

A closer look at the aspects including but not limited to market segmentation by the end-user, end-use, geography, type, and application forms an integral part of the research report. In addition, in-depth analysis of critical factors such as spending capability, gross margin, business environment and profit for the forecast period 2021 - 2028 holds critical information and is based on curated facts and logical arguments. Importantly, validation of statistics recent acquisitions and mergers, collaborations and product launches serve as testimonials for stakeholders, field marketing personnel, product manufacturers and business evangelists on how a product will be positioned in the real world in years to come.

Major Regions Covered in the Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

