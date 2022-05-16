Optical Network Hardware Market Forecasted to Hit USD 8.21 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.62% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Optical Network Hardware Market is Growing due to Demand for Fiber Optic from Data Centers

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Optical Network Hardware Market” information by Equipment, by Application and Region – Forecast to 2030” market size to reach USD 8.21 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 4.62% by 2030.

Optical Network Hardware Market Scope:

Optical networking is a sort of communication that employs light-encoded signals to convey data through various telecommunications networks. These include long-distance national, international, and transoceanic networks and limited-range local-area networks or wide-area networks that cross metropolitan and regional areas. Optical fibers are used to connect optical network hardware. Optical fibers are typically very thin glass cylinders or filaments conveying light information.

Dominant Key Players on Optical Network Hardware Market Covered are:

ZTE Corporation (China)

Ericsson (Sweden)

ADVA Optical Networking (Germany)

Cisco Systems (U.S.)

Ciena Corporation (U.S.)

Infinera (U.S.)

Alcatel-Lucent (France)

Huawei Technologies (China)

ADTRAN (U.S.)

Factors compelling demand for optical network gear include the huge expansion in online connected people, increased bandwidth needs for heavy network applications, and growing adoption of data centers. Point-to-point networks establish permanent connections between two or more points, allowing any pair of nodes to communicate with each other; point-to-multipoint networks broadcast the very same signals to many different nodes at the same time; and switched networks, such as the telephone system, including switches that establish temporary connections between pairs of nodes.

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:

Optical Network Hardware Market Drivers

The escalating use of high-bandwidth internet and cloud computing is projected to stimulate the need for fiber optic cables, which would boost growth in the global optical network hardware market. Data centers require dependable components to meet the stringent requirements of the cloud while also sustaining the network's physical architecture. Over the projection period, the advent of mobile services, reliance on connected devices, and reliance on 3G and 4G services may increase market demand. Fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) is critical for connecting millions of houses to the internet. As citizens increasingly seek online consultations, telehealth is responsible for driving the most demand. The proliferation of virtual healthcare may have a positive impact on the market. The usage of the internet for streaming material and conducting video conferences creates new industry prospects.

Market Restraints:

The lack of developed infrastructure in emerging nations may stymie the growth of the worldwide optical network hardware market. Regulations and shifting government policies might limit market demand. The market may face challenges due to the necessity for appropriate fiber management to take advantage of available ports and ensure data center uptime. The need for qualified employees to maintain continuous use of data services without sacrificing speed may result in high demand for hardware engineers.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 epidemic has hampered global optical network hardware operations. The consequences of the epidemic and government-enforced lockdown limitations have lowered the demand for hardware. Homeschooling and online education necessitate continuous connectivity to ensure the training of children and adults and serve as a viable market proponent. Low tolerance for delay can be beneficial to the market. Furthermore, there has been an increase in internet buying during the epidemic, with e-commerce companies demanding fast speeds to keep people engaged. The need for appropriate network hardware might be driven by the necessity for continual end-to-end latency and sustaining interaction with users. The development of virtualization and cloud computing is projected to threaten market demand.

However, network design upgrades, WDM equipment spending, and the requirement for capacity for broadband services and IP video can bring market reprieve. Companies have seen the necessity for network flexibility and adaptability improvements due to the COVID-19 epidemic. To accommodate the influx of remote teleworkers and other types of online business activity flooding wide area network infrastructure, top communication service providers (CSPs) and their clients have had to accelerate connectivity across the board.

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

By Equipment

Wavelength-division multiplexing (WDM) is expected to grow at a 15% CAGR during the evaluation period. Over the projected period, the utilization of 100 Gbps data rates is likely to attract additional customers and enhance segment demand.

By Application

The broadband infrastructure sector is predicted to provide significant revenue for the worldwide optical network hardware market. The swelling penetration of cellphones and the internet may help to accelerate the trend.

Regional Analysis

According to estimates, North America will dominate the worldwide optical network hardware market. Because users rely on fiber networks to complete daily chores. The expansion of work-from-home opportunities and unified communication software may increase the need for fiber-enabled broadband networks. The requirement for seamless connectivity for online learning, content streaming, and telehealth is expected to drive the optical network hardware market demand throughout the research period. APAC is a key hub for consumer electronics, healthcare, automobile, and other industries. This gives the market a big opportunity to expand its offerings to boost its consumer base. Over the assessment period, the region is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 16%. Usage of smartphones, emphasis on network quality, demand for connection, and the advent of video streaming can all contribute to market expansion.

Grain Management, LLC, a top private investment firm focused solely on broadband technology and the global communications industry, announced the acquisition of LightRiver's Technologies & Software entities, which comprise a premier optical network integration system solution to the telecommunications, utilities, datacenter, and cloud industries. The company provides full lifecycle software, hardware, services, and support solutions in multi-technology networking. It focuses on designing, acquiring, delivering, and continuing technical support of heterogeneous transport networks and open software tools for discovering, monitoring, provisioning, and controlling multi-vendor packet-optical networks.

