Submit Release
News Search

There were 367 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,586 in the last 365 days.

Final paving on Turnpike widening project in Beckley to begin Sunday, May 15, 2022.

Page Content

 

Final paving and striping are scheduled to begin on a six-lane upgrade of the West Virginia Turnpike in Beckley beginning Sunday, May 15, 2022.   Upgrading the Turnpike to six lanes between mile markers 40 and 48 in the Beckley area was completed in the fall of 2021. However, laying the final finishing layer of pavement and completion of all road striping was put off until  this spring to allow full access to the heavily traveled section of highway during the holiday season.   The $140 million widening project was one of the first highway improvement projects rolled out under Gov. Jim Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity highway construction and maintenance program.   Jeff Miller, executive director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority, said final paving a striping of the six-lane section of Turnpike will take place from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. beginning Sunday, May 15, 2022. Construction is expected to take about eight weeks.   Miller said work is being done at night to minimize the impact on the public. However, travelers can expect delays in the area until paving and striping are complete.   The speed limit in the work zone will be 55 mph.   “The speed limit will be strictly enforced,” Miller said. “It’s a very, very busy area, and we just don’t want anything bad to happen to anybody.”   In cooperation with state law enforcement agencies, the West Virginia Department of Transportation and police are cracking down on speeding and other infractions in West Virginia’s work zones. Police are running radar and writing tickets on the Turnpike, interstates, and secondary roads all over the Mountain State.   Last year, there were 889 crashes in West Virginia work zones, killing five people and injuring more than 300. State Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston, P.E., has committed to zero work zone deaths on West Virginia highways this construction season.​​

You just read:

Final paving on Turnpike widening project in Beckley to begin Sunday, May 15, 2022.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.