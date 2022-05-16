Global Trusted Platform Module Market would Register a Healthy Growth USD 5.41 Billion by 2027 : Fior Markets

Trusted Platform Module Market by Type (Discrete TPMs, Integrated TPMs), Application (Enterprise PC, Consumer PC), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 to 2027

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, The Global Trusted Platform Module market is expected to grow from USD 1.86 Billion in 2019 to USD 5.41 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 14.27% during the forecast period 2020-2027. Trusted platform module (TPM) is a dedicated chip utilized on an endpoint device that stores Rivest–Shamir–Adleman (RSA) encryption keys precise to the host system for hardware authentication. A TPM is store platform measurements to ensure the trustworthy of the software platform by using authentication and attestation process for ensuring safer computing in all environments. A TPM stores pre-run time configuration parameters that determine and implement policies associated with computer information. The TPM is chip integrated with multiple physical security mechanisms to make it temperature resistant and ensure platform integrity.

They are used for platform integrity, disk encryption, password protection etc. The primary scope of TPM is to make sure the integrity of a platform. Full disk encryption utilities, such as dm-crypt and BitLocker, can utilize this technology to protect the keys used to encrypt the computer's storage devices and deliver integrity authentication for a trusted boot pathway that contains firmware and boot sector. Authentication is required for the protection of data.

The market has been segmented on the basic of type, application and region. Type segment includes discrete TPMs and integrated TPMs. The integrated TPMs segment held largest market share of 87.45% and valued USD 1.63 Billion in 2019. The integrated TPMs are more preferably used as they provide high security level and hardware security features. Using standard software interfaces, the TPM works with other security methodologies to ensure deployment of secure applications. Application segment includes Enterprise PC and Consumer PC. Enterprise PC segment held largest market share of 58.96% and valued USD 203.15 Million in 2019. The market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. North America region has the largest market share in 2019. Data security is the main priority in the US.

The major companies for global trusted platform module market are STMicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies, Nuvoton Technologies Corporation (NTC), and Microchip Technology Inc. Infineon Technologies held the second largest market share of 10.90% in 2019. In 2018, Infineon launched OPTIGA TPM 2.0, a trusted platform module. This product was designed for providing enhanced cyber security in the connected car. It can be used in central gateway, telematics unit or the infotainment system of the vehicle.

The global Trusted Platform Module market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

