Printed Textile Market Size, Industry Growth, Competitive Landscape , Revenue Growth Analysis to 2022-2028

Major factors driving market revenue growth are rapid developments in the fashion industry with technological advancements in newer fabrics and textiles.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data's Global Printed Textile Market research report is an in-depth investigation that provides an industry-wide overview of existing and emerging growth patterns, end-user analysis, and other key data that has been tested and validated by industry experts and professionals. The report examines the market in terms of importance, share, size, demand and supply, patterns, competitive landscape, industrial chain analysis, and other important factors. The report also provides a detailed outlook for the industry's driving and restraining forces, as well as micro and macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence its development.

Companies profiled in the market report: Fabric Wholesale Direct, Seiko Epson Corporation, Seride Srl, Kornit Digital, Konica Minolta, Inc., Hollyflower, Shahlon Group, Roland DGA Corporation, and Globe Textiles (India) Ltd. are some of the major players in the market.

Drivers: Large scale adoption of digital printing and rising demand for more individualized textiles and designs are expected other key factors expected to drive market growth going ahead. Technological advancements and developments such as 3D printing is expected to open up opportunities for wide adoption of printed modes for luxury and sophisticated clothing over the forecast period.

Growing preference for more fashionable printed bags, garments, and shoes is further expected to support revenue growth of the printed textile market over the forecast period. Moreover, consumers are currently able to afford designer brands with attractive designs on fabric due to rising disposable income. This has additionally raised demand for digital printing on saris and dress materials, which are expected to continue to gain traction globally going ahead.

Furthermore, recent technological advancements with intelligent systems that enable mass production of hundreds, and even thousands of sq. meters of fabric per hour and can be operated 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, creates newer and more lucrative opportunities for players operating in the global printed textile market. This also enables businesses to save time and meet retailer demand on a frequent and timely basis.

Restraints: However, high price associated with advanced printed textile, hazardous effects of digital printing inks and volatility of prices of raw metals are some key factors restraining market growth, and this is expected to prevail to a certain extent over the forecast period. Maintenance costs, dealing with a flexible, stretchable, highly porous and textured surface, registration requirements, and lack of awareness regarding advanced equipment available in the market is further hampering market growth. Also, high cost associated with manufacturing and printing of silk is another factor expected to hamper adoption for silk printing applications to some extent.

By Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2028)

Cotton

Silk

Polyester

Others

By Ink Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2028)

Acid Dye

Disperse Dye

Pigment Dye

Reactive Dye

Others

By Technology (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2028)

Traditional Printing

Digital Printing

By Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2028)

Apparel & Fashion

Home Furnishing

Technical Textiles

Others

The report is written with the aid of industry analysts, market segmentation, and data collection in order to assist readers in making profitable business decisions. The report includes a comprehensive database of technical and product advances. It also provides information on growth rates and market value, as well as a thorough examination of niche market segments. The report provides strategic advice to newcomers and existing businesses about how to make profitable and well-informed business decisions.

The Printed Textile market has been segmented into key regions of the world and offers an analysis of growth rate, market share, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, demand and supply, import and export, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region. A country-wise analysis of the market is offered in the report to gain a better understanding of the regional spread and progress of the Printed Textile market.

The global Printed Textile market is segmented into:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What are the dominating factors that are influencing the growth of the industry?

In the forecast period, which market segment is expected to rise the most?

What are the risks and challenges that the industry is facing?

In the coming years, which area is projected to dominate the market?

Who are the major players in the market? What kind of strategic business plans have they made?

