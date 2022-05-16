Human Hair Extension Market Size Worth USD 7.63 Billion by 2029 | Human Hair Extension Industry Expected CAGR 9.44%

Companies covered in human hair extension market report are GREAT LENGTHS (Italy), Balmain Hair Couture (France), Hairdreams Haarhandels GmbH (Austria), easihair pro (U.S.), Euro So. Cap Srl (Italy), Beauty Industry Group Inc. (U.S.), Cinderella Hair Extension (U.S.), Hairlocs (U.S.), KLIX HAIR, INC. (U.S.), UltraTress (U.S.), Racoon International (U.K.), Hair Addictionz (U.S.), N. LONGLOCKS (U.S.), Viva Femina, Inc. (U.S.), Femme Extensions (U.S.), and other players profiled

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global human hair extension market size was valued at USD 3.71 billion in 2021 and touched USD 4.06 billion in 2022. The market is expected to reach USD 7.63 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.44% during the forecast period. Rising demand for Vietnamese hair across North American markets and the evolving consumer buying preferences is expected to elevate market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its report titled “Human Hair Extension Market, 2022-2029.”

COVID-19 Pandemic

Declining Product Demand to Impede Industry Progress

This market is expected to be negatively affected during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the declining demand for the product. The alarming spike in COVID-19 patients led to the imposition of stringent COVID-19 restrictions, thereby hindering manufacturing activities. This factor created supply chain disruptions. Further, travel restrictions led to reduced product sales. However, the resumption of lockdown has facilitated tourism and travel, thereby enhancing the demand for human hair extension. This factor may enhance market progress during the pandemic.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/human-hair-extension-market-106648

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the human hair extension market companies that are presently striving to reduce the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the market:

GREAT LENGTHS (Italy)

Balmain Hair Couture (France)

Hairdreams Haarhandels GmbH (Austria)

easihair pro (U.S.)

Euro So. Cap Srl (Italy)

Beauty Industry Group Inc. (U.S.)

Cinderella Hair Extension (U.S.)

Hairlocs (U.S.)

KLIX HAIR, INC. (U.S.)

UltraTress (U.S.)

Racoon International (U.K.)

Hair Addictionz (U.S.)

N. LONGLOCKS (U.S.)

Viva Femina, Inc. (U.S.)

Femme Extensions (U.S.)

Human Hair Extension Market Report Scope & Segmentation:



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 9.44% 2029 Value Projection USD 7.63 Billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 3.71 Billion Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 156 Segments covered By Application, By Sales Channel, By Region, By Type Growth Drivers Increasing Prevalence of Hair Disorders to Enhance Market Progress Rising Partnerships Between Firms to Augment Growth in North America Companies Set Up Shops in New Territories to Expand Consumer Base Pitfalls & Challenges Rising Demand for Substitute Products/Procedures Paired to Limit Product Demand

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players

Rising Female Audiences to Elevate the Female Segment’s Growth

Based on application, the market is bifurcated into female and male.

The female segment is expected to grow rapidly due to the rising demand for the product from the female population. Manufacturers target the female population due to their willingness to invest in beauty products.

Online Channel Segment to Dominate Owing to Rapid Digitization and Shopping Convenience

As per sales channel, the market is classified into offline channel and online channel.

The online channel segment is expected to grow exponentially due to increasing adoption of online services. Rising smartphone adoption and the convenience offered by online shopping are expected to enhance the adoption of the product.

Regionally, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Driving Factors

Increasing Prevalence of Hair Disorders to Enhance Market Progress

Human hair extensions are made from human hair due to their longer lifespan and can be styled with hair dryers. The rising prevalence of hair disorders is expected to enhance its demand. For example, as per the American Hair Loss Association (AHLA), male baldness is a major health issue that affects nearly 25% of men globally. The AHLA also mentions that nearly 66% of men experience hair loss by 35 years and hair thinning before 50 years. Furthermore, the rising aging population worldwide is expected to enhance the adoption of human hair extensions. Also, the adoption of Remy hair may enhance consumer demand as it is considered the highest quality extension globally. These factors may drive the human hair extension market growth.

However, strong demand for alternative products and procedures is expected to hinder the market’s progress.

Segments



Clip-in Hair Extension Segment to Dominate Owing to Strong Demand for Affordable Products

By type, the market is segmented into clip-in hair extension, fusion & pre-bonded hair extension, tape-in hair extension, and others.

The clip-in hair extension segment is expected to dominate the market due to consumers' rising demand for affordable products. It offers users hassle-free removal and installation, thereby boosting its preference.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/human-hair-extension-market-106648

Regional Insights

Rising Partnerships Between Firms to Augment Growth in North America

North America is expected to dominate the human hair extension market share due to rising partnerships between firms. For example, Perfect Locks LLC, a California-based hair extension company, offers distribution opportunities for salons/businesses. The market in North America stood at USD 1.72 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years.

In Asia Pacific, the presence of sizable natural hair supplying manufacturers is expected to enhance the demand for human hair extension. This factor may propel the market progress in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape

Companies Set Up Shops in New Territories to Expand Consumer Base

Prominent companies operating in the market set up shops in different countries to expand their consumer base. For example, Mayvenn Inc. set up its shops in new territories to expand its consumer base in June 2021. The company is backed by several investors such as Jimmy Iovine, Andre Iguodala, Serena Williams, Trinity Ventures, Cross Culture Ventures, and Andreessen Horowitz. This strategy may allow Mayvenn Inc. to expand its consumer base globally. Furthermore, the companies invest heavily in acquisitions, mergers, research and development, novel product launches, and expansions to boost their market position.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/human-hair-extension-market-106648

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of the Parent Market Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain and Regulatory Landscape Recent Industry Developments - Mergers & Acquisitions, Product Launches, Expansions Market Analysis and Insights (in Relation with COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Supply Chain Challenges due to the Pandemic Potential Opportunities to Support the Market Global Human Hair Extension Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type Clip-in Hair Extension Fusion & Pre-Bonded Hair Extension Tape-in Hair Extension Others By Application Female Male By Sales Channel Offline Channel Offline Channel By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued...!

Key Industry Development

October 2021: A Canadian manufacturer named Luxy Hair announced an artificial intelligence color match tool for simplifying and personalizing the hair extension process.

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:



Hair Care Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Hair Styling Tools Market Size, Share, Trend and Geography Forecast till 2020-2027

U.S. Hair Extension Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter