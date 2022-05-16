Fingerprint Sensors Market Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, And Trends

Emergen Research Logo

Fingerprint Sensors Market Trends – Higher usage of under-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensors in smartphones

The Global Fingerprint Sensors Market is forecasted to be worth USD 10.36 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market include increasing usage of in-display and capacitive fingerprint in smartphones & other IoT devices owing to its more accurate personal identification, reduced risks of security breaches, and huge overall growth of the IoT device industry.

Extensive growth in the smartphone usage and higher requirement of effortless & quick biometric security in smartphone and tablet devices have been a substantial impulsive factor behind the growth of this market growth. Smartphone manufacturers have been investing enormously in the research & development of various types of fingerprint biometric techniques and implementing those in smartphones & tablets. Additionally, increasing usage of multimodal two-step authentication system along with a higher preference of fingerprint sensors in such multimodal systems has been a major propelling factor for this market

Additionally, the report also gives an insight into product portfolios, costs, sales, production capacities, and market players. Raw materials, demand analysis, product flow, and distribution channels have been studied and surveyed extensively in this research report. The key growth trends and opportunities are offered through a thorough investigation and examination of the market. A detailed course of development is offered in the report along with insights into businesses connected with it, which include firms, industries, organizations, vendors, and local manufacturers.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• In June 2020, TCL and China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd (CSOT) revealed their recent development of a new full-screen single-point in-display fingerprint technology for the LCD screens. This new fingerprint sensor is also said to have an ultra-high fingerprint recognition rate that is supposed to reach the level offered by the existing OLED displays with under-display fingerprint sensors and even could have the potential to surpass it.

• The ultrasonic fingerprint recognition sub-segment is growing with the fastest growth rate of 19.2% during the projected period with an extensive implementation in the smartphone industry owing to higher accuracy & precision in a sonic-pulse wave-based three-dimensional fingerprint image sensing system.

• The developing regions including China, India, Vietnam, Taiwan, and South Korea in the Asia Pacific are experiencing a rapid development in the smartphone & electronic devices and growing incidences of security threats, and a huge concern for the personal authentication along with a higher economic development in the developing countries deliberately help propel the market enforcement.

The Fingerprint Sensors research report also includes an insightful study of the prominent players of the industry along with their business overview, strategic planning, and business expansion plans adopted by them. This assists the readers and business owners in formulating strategic expansion and investment plans. The report focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others. The report also talks about the expansions these prominent players are vying for in the key regions of the market.

The key companies studied in the report are:

Honeywell Commercial Security, Axis Communications, Bosch Security and Safety Systems, FLIR Systems, Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions, NEC, Nice Systems, Huawei Technologies, Hanwha Techwin, and CP Plus, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented into the global Fingerprint Sensors Market on the basis of Technology, Industry Vertical, Type, System Type, Component, and Region:

• Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

o Capacitive

o Optical

o Thermal

o Ultrasonic

• Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

o Consumer Electronics

o Government & Defense

o Banking, Financial services, and Insurance (BFSI)

o IT & Telecommunication

o Retail and E-commerce

o Human Resource

o Healthcare

o Others

• Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

o Minutiae-based Matching

o Pattern Matching

• Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

o Hardware

o Software

• System Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

o Unimodal Biometric Systems

o Multimodal Biometric Systems

• Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

o North America

1. U.S.

2. Canada

o Europe

1. UK

2. Germany

3. France

4. BENELUX

o Asia Pacific

1. China

2. Japan

3. South Korea

4. Rest of APAC

o Latin America

1. Brazil

2. Rest of LATAM

o MEA

1. Saudi Arabia

2. UAE

3. Rest of MEA

The report addresses the following key points:

• The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Fingerprint Sensors market

• The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

• Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

• Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

• In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

• Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights

Thank you for reading our report.

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

