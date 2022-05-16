LONG ISLAND EGRESS PROS HIGHLIGHTS THEIR LIFESAVING BASEMENT WINDOW ESCAPE SYSTEM
Long Island Egress Pros is the premier supplier, manufacturer, and installer of code-compliant Egress window systems and accessories.NEW YORK , NY, USA, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- May 16th, 2022, Tacticalpr:// The most important component to consider, if you are going to use your basement as a living space in your home is emergency escape options.
As homeowners and landlords, we don’t often consider the potential loss of life if you are trapped in a basement with no egress and no way for the fire department to gain quick access to you.
A recent tragedy unfolded April 27th in Jamaica Queens on Bedell Street in Jamaica just after 4:30 a.m. where a 61-year-old man died in an illegal basement apartment where no exit existed.
Egress Pros whose slogan is “Keeping Your Family Safe” strives to educate the public and provide meaningful lifesaving installations. Providing those in a basement setting an emergency egress.
According to Randy Goldbaum of Egress Pros: “An egress window system or walkout installed to code will not only keep you safe and provide an exit in case of a fire, but it will also provide fresh air, sun-light and create a legal living space.”
If you have individuals living in a basement apartment or use your basement for a game room or living space, consider installing an Egress Pros emergency escape system. To find out more about Long Island Egress Pros meet us on the web at: https://egresspros.com/
Contact: Ara Chekmayan,
Tactical Public Relations
+1-212-794-0004 Ara@tacticalpr.com
Source: Long Island Egress Pros
Ara Chekmayan
Tactical Public Relations Inc
+1 212-794-0004
Ara@Tacticalpr.com