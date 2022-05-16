Independent film FADING PETALS makes its way to Amazon Prime Video

Melanie Revill in Bradley Charlton's "Fading Petals"

Bradley Charlton's debut film, shot in eleven days and with a five person crew, is now available to buy and rent.

It's wonderful that a truly independent film like Fading Petals is being given the opportunity to find a large audience” — Bradley Charlton

LONDON, ENGLAND, May 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- After having its red carpet premiere in Oxford, England in March, Bradley Charlton’s debut feature film FADING PETALS is now available to buy and rent on Amazon Prime Video in the UK and US.Fading Petals was shot during the covid-19 pandemic in October 2020. Principal photography was completed in just eleven days and the crew consisted of only five people. The film was completed for less than £10,000.Fading Petals sees a young woman (Charlotte Reidie) appear at a sickly older woman's home (Melanie Revill) in order to assist her. After a hostile first encounter and despite misgivings from both, the two slowly open up to one another and form an unexpected bond. However, their affinity is short lived when harsh words are spoken and buried memories resurface. Matters then spiral out of control as the the older woman struggles to accept the absence of the young woman."It's wonderful that a truly independent film like Fading Petals is being given the opportunity to find a large audience thanks to Amazon Prime Video" says director Bradley Charlton.Fading Petals has played at numerous film festivals across Europe and the United States and has scooped a number of prizes. The film is now available to buy and rent on Amazon Prime Video. Keep up to date with the latest news concerning Fading Petals by heading to the Crazy Goose Productions website

FADING PETALS | Official Trailer | Buy and Rent Now