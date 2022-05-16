HPC Market to Hit USD 69.82 Billion by 2030, with 7.03% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

High Performance Computing Market analysis Deployment, by Vertical and by Component

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HPC Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “HPC Market” information by Deployment, by Components, by Vertical and Region – Forecast to 2030” market size to reach USD 69.82 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 7.03% by 2030.

HPC Market Scope:

High-performance computing (HPC) uses computer clusters and supercomputers to resolve high-level computation problems. Nowadays, the computer systems that move toward the teraflops region are counted as HPC computers. Earlier, high-performance was used for training and simulation, and navigation systems were usually used across defense and aerospace sectors. There are market sectors that require high-performance computing capabilities, causing a rise in the demand for high-performance computing markets across the globe. High-performance computing technology is usually growing in the areas of the government sector for its security and national defense requirements.

Competitive Analysis

The global high-performance computing market has prominent leaders such as

Amazon Web Services

Machines Corporation

Nvidia Corporation

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Atos SE

Intel Corporation

Dell Inc.

Lenovo Group Limited

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2698

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:

HPC Market Drivers

The global market for high-performance computing has registered a massive surge in the growth rate in the last few years. The primary aspect causing an upsurge in the market’s growth is the higher use of this technology in governmental sectors and solving complicated business and scientific area problems. These applications and uses make it an area of investment and demand. Furthermore, the adoption across the enterprise, industrial, and government applications across the globe is another crucial parameter supporting the market’s growth. Moreover, the market has recently witnessed a growth in demand due to the adoption of complex application management and High-performance.

There are plenty of opportunities across the high-performance computing market. Adopting high-performance computing across the nations of the US across various industry areas which have held several enterprises and industries to innovate their products, discover new things, and improve their service. The opportunities include high-performance computing across space research, weather forecast, aerospace, sports & entertainment, automotive, finance, steel and welding, health care, consumer packaged goods & manufacturing, and energy consumption & production.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on HPC Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/high-performance-computing-market-2698

Market Restraints

Although several aspects are causing an upsurge in demand for high-performance computing, certain aspects are likely to restrict the market’s growth. The major aspect likely to restrict the market’s growth is the lack of expertise in the high cost of high-performance computing maintenance. In addition, the lack of advancements in the field is another major parameter projected to impede the high-performance computing market’s growth over the coming years.

COVID-19 Impact

The global COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted several market sectors worldwide. But the effect on the high-performance computing market was quite different. Given the partial or complete lockdowns and the travel restrictions imposed across several regions worldwide, the new culture of working from home was introduced. The system helped the high-performance computing market resolve high amounts of computation capabilities and mathematical calculations to resolve business issues. The growing adoption of this system led the market to witness positive growth in recent times.

Talk to Expert:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/2698

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

The global high-performance computing market has been fragmented into various segments based on component, vertical, deployment, and region.

Based on the Component

The global market for high-performance computing is split into services, servers, and solutions. As per the MRFR analysis, the server segment led the market globally in 2017. The segment is likely to grow at a healthy CAGR of over 12% over the forecasted timeframe. However, networking devices are likely to exhibit the highest growth over the coming years.

Based on the Deployment

The global market for high-performance computing is divided into on-premises and cloud-based. Among these two, the on-premises deployment segment accounted for the highest contribution to the net market share in 2017. On the other hand, the on-cloud segment is projected to grow steadily over the coming years.

Based on the Application

The global market for high-performance computing is split into transportation, education, manufacturing, BFSI, gaming, IT & telecommunication, government, retail, health care, and others. The BFSI segment held the top position in the global market in 2017. The segment is likely to exhibit a CAGR of over 8% over the assessment timeframe. On the other hand, the health care and IT & telecommunication sectors are projected to grow at the highest pace over the forecasted timeframe.

Buy this Report:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=2698

Regional Analysis

The global high-performance computing market is studied across five major regions: Middle East & Africa, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America.

As per the MRFR research, the North American region secured the top position in the global high-performance computing market in 2017. The regional market's growth is mainly attributed to the technological advancements across the region. Furthermore, the development of supercomputing facilities is another crucial parameter causing an upsurge in the regional market’s growth. Moreover, the US is the top revenue pocket across the region, given the presence of major market leaders.

The high-performance computing market for the Asia-Pacific region is likely to grow at the highest pace over the coming years. The regional market's growth is accredited to the growing adoption of high-performance computing for research activities and weather forecasting.

Related Reports:

Sales Performance Management Market Research Report Information, By Component, Deployment Mode, and Vertical – Global Forecast till 2028

Asset Performance Management Market Research Report; by Offering, Services, Deployment Mode, Vertical and by Region – Forecast till 2027

High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) Market, by Component, by Application, by Technology - Forecast 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com