Brandon Andrews Headlines Go Viral 2022 Festival in Dushanbe Tajikistan
Entrepreneur, global business and entertainment leader gives opening keynote. Leads sessions on problem solving, business pitching and business plans.
Together we are building a global community of entrepreneurs who believe in the inexorable power of innovation to change the world for the better”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrepreneur, investor, and global business and entertainment leader – Brandon Andrews – headlined the 2022 Go Viral Festival in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. CEO of The Inexorable and Cofounder and Chief Product Officer of Gauge, Andrews also does casting for television business shows including ABC’s Shark Tank and REVOLT’s Bet on Black. His “What’s the Problem?” keynote opened the Go Viral Festival sharing how entrepreneurs can find solutions while starting and growing businesses.
— Brandon Andrews
“There’s no entrepreneurship gene, but one attribute that successful entrepreneurs across the world share is being solutions focused, said Brandon Andrews – CEO, The Inexorable. “Over and over again, I’ve seen entrepreneurs who solve problems systematically and build community set their businesses on a growth path. I was excited to open Go Viral 2022 by sharing what I’ve learned about finding solutions from my own journey as an entrepreneur and that of others.”
Since 2017, the Go Viral Network has empowered journalists, entrepreneurs, filmmakers, and musicians to use media, culture, business, and technology to connect with the world. The theme of the Go Viral 2022 Festival is: Search. Invent. Solve. Over 50 speakers joined Andrews on the Festival roster, representing companies and organizations including Amazon, Coca-Cola, Alif Bank, Ilmhona, and MDO Humo.
In addition to the Go Viral 2022 keynote, Andrews led a number of dynamic business learning sessions in the Dushanbe region, including a Business Plan Workshop at Go Viral, a Business Pitch session at Accelerate Tajikistan, a Business Ideation session at the Vahdat City Information Technology Communication Center (ITCC) with Afghan Refugees, a Business Lecture at PEAK Dushanbe, and an Information Technology Lunch at the American Space in Dushanbe.
“The city of Dushanbe began as an intersection of trade routes and Tajikistan was a central part of the ancient Silk Road. Commerce and business are part of the soul of this region, said Andrews. “Today, there is a growing entrepreneurial ecosystem and a renewed focus on technology skills. I was struck by the vibrance of the community and diversity of the businesses. I enjoyed learning from and with them.”
Named a Global Innovation Fellow by the United States Department of State, Brandon Andrews has traveled the world leading impactful entrepreneurship programming and hosting events, including keynotes at Go Viral 2017 and 2018 in Almaty, Kazahstan; educational programming at Expo 2017 Astana in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan; engaging as a delegate at the US-China Youth Forum on Entrepreneurship and Innovation in Shenzhen, China; co-leading a week-long entrepreneurship accelerator in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia; and hosting the Department of State’s GIST Pitch Competition at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in The Hague, Netherlands.
Andrews also serves as the United States Country Director of the Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD), a global civil society organization recognizing people of African Descent in support of the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent. In this role, Andrews connects with entrepreneurs from the African Diaspora across the world.
In the United States, Andrews meets thousands of entrepreneurs each year leading casting for television business shows including casting for ABC’s Shark Tank with impact agency Values Partnerships.
“Together we are building a global community of entrepreneurs who believe in the inexorable power of innovation to change the world for the better,” Andrews continued. “Go Viral – now in its’ fifth year – is an incredible example of the power of community. I look forward to continuing to learn, grow, and build with the Go Viral Network in Central Asia and entrepreneurs around the world.”
The Go Viral 2022 Festival will include events in Dushanbe, Tajikistan; Tashkent, Uzbekistan; Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan; Almaty, Kazakhstan and Ashgabat, Turkmenistan from May 13 until July 2. Visit http://festival.goviral.kz to learn more. Visit http://brandonandrews.me/ for more information on Brandon Andrews.
