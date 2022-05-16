HVAC Insulation Market 2022-2027 | Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Top Companies and Future Trends
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “HVAC Insulation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global HVAC insulation market reached a value of US$ 4.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 6.0 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.57% during 2022-2027.
Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) insulation protects a building against extreme temperature fluctuations and offers a comfortable and healthy environment for inhabitants. It also reduces the internal thermal load, preventing the risk of overheating and icing of water vapor and condensation on cold surfaces. As a result, it finds applications in airports, schools, hospitals, and residential and commercial buildings.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Market Trends and Drivers:
The expanding construction industry is inducing the growth of the HVAC insulation market. The system is non-combustible, saves overall operating and maintenance costs, and provides low thermal conductivity; consequently, it is widely deployed at public places like hotels, malls, and airports. Moreover, the implementation of stringent regulations by several government bodies across countries to spread awareness for minimizing energy consumption and environmental impacts of buildings is also bolstering the market growth.
Furthermore, extensive product adoption in the automotive industry to reduce heat accumulation and improve fuel economy and passenger comfort fosters the product sales. Additionally, the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has escalated its application in healthcare facilities to maintain a sterilized environment and control temperature and humidity levels. Besides this, the increasing demand for energy-efficient data centers is further expected to drive the market growth.
HVAC Insulation Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the HVAC insulation market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
• Arabian Fiberglass Insulation Company Ltd.
• Armacell International Holding GmbH
• Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.
• Fletcher Insulation Pty Limited
• Glassrock Insulation Co. S.A.E
• Johns Manville Corporation (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.)
• Kingspan Group Plc
• Knauf Insulation Inc.
• Kuwait Insulating Material Manufacturing Co.
• L'ISOLANTE K-FLEX S.p.A.
• Owens Corning
• PPG Industries Inc.
• Rockwool International A/S
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global HVAC insulation market on the basis of material type, product type, application and region.
Breakup by Material Type:
• Glass Wool
• Stone Wool
• Phenolic Foam
• Elastomeric Foam
• Others
Breakup by Product Type:
• Ducts
• Pipes
• Others
Breakup by Application:
• Residential
• Commercial
• Industrial
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Qatar, Iran, Others)
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
