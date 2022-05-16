Sight of Love: A Musical Collaboration between PED1NE, Taimaz Etaati, and Hamidreza Torkashvand
PED1NE & Taimaz Etaati_Sight Of Love (feat. Torkash)ISTANBULL, BESIKTAS, TURKEY, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PED1NE’s latest collaboration with Taimaz Etaati and Hamidreza Torkashvand, known as Torkash, is called Sight of Love. While remaining fateful to their previous genre Tech House music, Taimaz Etaati & PED1NE in Sight of Love introduces a new chapter in their musical careers by entering the realm of Deep House Music. This musical collaboration that took place in three months was even more enriched with the lively voice of Hamidreza Torkashvand. Torkash’s voice incorporated in Polyphony’s musical texture provided a new experience of Techno House music. The multiple melodies played out simultaneously in Sight of Love bring it close to Acid House Music. PED1NE and Taimaz ultimately showcase their genius by combining the elements of traditional Persian music with the elements of Tech House Music which enters their musical collaboration into the realm of Deep House Music. The musical features of Deep House are brought to the surface through the presence of a great vocal artist like Torkash. The slower rhythm of Deep House allows the heavenly voice of Torkash to create a lively atmosphere of Western and Eastern music. “Our initial vision for Sight of Love was to create an ambient musical texture that does not depend on the melody or rhythm alone, which emphasizes the character and vibe the tones bring about. But upon merging the elements of Persian traditional music with Tech House music, we were able to arrive at this genre. The steady rhythm of Deep House Music allowed us to create a song that tells the story of falling in and out of love,” says PED1NE.
Sight of Love is a love story between the classical Persian musical genre and Tech House Music. While joining themselves in the voice of Torkash, they give birth to the Deep House genre. There is no rush to fall in love, nor is there a rush to tell their story. One only needs to bring oneself to the state of loving and being loved. “Love is all that lies between my heart and soul and me without love, no joy lies in my heart and soul” sings Torkash the beautiful poem by Persian poet Salman Savaji to remind us when there is no love in one’s heart, one experiences no joy
.
Once you listen to Sight of Love, you enter a dream-like realm. You arrive at a place that is almost like a vision that is not seen by the eyes, but felts by the heart and heard through the tones. The combination of the traditional textures of Persian music with Electronic House Music rhythm creates a magical experience that enriches both one’s heart and soul; the tones of love fill the emptiness of one’s heart.
Sight of Love was the first collaboration between PED1NE, Taimaz Etaati, and Hamidreza Torkashvand. “Hamidreza Torkashvand, this prolific Iranian singer, played a significant role in delivering this musical genre. Torkash’s voice adds layers of meaning and texture to the song; his voice brings the beautiful poetry of Salman Savaji to life. Torkash’s mastery of vocal art makes him a leading figure in Persian classical music. I am so glad that he agreed to work with Taimaz and me in Sight of Love. This collaboration that took over three months enriched the musical craft of us all. I could not merge the musical elements of the East with the West had it not been for Torkash and Taimaz’s help and inspiration. This is only the beginning of a new chapter in my musical career, and I cannot wait to work with these two gifted musicians again,” says Taimaz Etaati.
You can never stay the same place as you used to be a year ago in this industry; you need to develop yourself and reshape your musical vision constantly. That is why I love doing what I do; I love creating new musical textures or adding layers to the genres that have already existed. My vision is to continue showcasing my musical vision in Tech House Music, and I hope companies like Feel Hype Records and exceptional artists like Taimaz and Torkash continue to help me every step of the way,” says PED1NE.
