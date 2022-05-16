Immunomodulators Market to Expand at CAGR of 5.15% During 2022-2028 | Heavy Investment In R&D Activities and Focus on Launching New Drugs Will Offer Potential Opportunities for The Market Growth, Says The Brainy Insights

Global immunomodulators market is witnessing a considerable growth owing to increasing incidences of autoimmune diseases across the globe.

As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global immunomodulators market is expected to grow from USD 171.05 billion in 2020 to USD 255.67 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.15% during the forecast period 2021-2028.



Immunomodulators are widely used in chronic illness and recommended for people with autoimmune diseases, as they help to restore immune system health in people who have been on lengthy courses of antibiotics or anti-viral therapies. There are ongoing trends of immunomodulation to combat a vast range of animal and human diseases, including incurable diseases like cancers, autoimmune diseases, viral diseases, and inflammatory conditions.



Immunomodulators help normalize or regulate the immune system by either stimulating or suppressing the immune system. Immunostimulants, such as interferons and vaccines, enhance the body's resistance against infections. Immunomodulators generally classified into two categories: immunostimulants and immunosuppressants. There are several types of medications and therapy are available in each category, with unique mechanisms of action, indications (both labelled and unlabeled), and with novel immune targets. The number of drugs used to manage autoimmune disorders has increased dramatically in recent years. The immunomodulators have resulted in improvements in patient outcomes by slowing of disease progression.



Global immunomodulators market is witnessing a considerable growth owing to increasing incidences of autoimmune diseases across the globe. Immunomodulator is an effective treatment for people with autoimmune disease such as Crohn's disease and multiple sclerosis (MS). However, adverse effects of immunomodulators such as infection, both primary infection and reactivation of latent infections, hindering the market, over the forecast period.



Major players in the global immunomodulators market are Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Amgen Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck & Co., Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer Inc., Biogen Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals, Pandion Therapeutics, Inc., and aTyr Pharma, Inc. among others. Developing and developed countries are offering more significant opportunities and significant players are continuously focused on new developments, strategic partnerships, acquisitions and venture capital investments to obtain high growth in the market.



• In October 2019, Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. and Astellas Pharma Inc. announced the signing of a License and Collaboration Agreement directed toward the research, development, and commercialization of locally acting immunomodulators for autoimmune diseases of the pancreas.

• In January 2020, KYORIN Holdings, Inc. today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary KYORIN Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd has entered into a partnership and license agreement with aTyr Pharma, Inc. for Japan with regard to ATYR1923, aTyr's novel immunomodulator to develop and commercialize ATYR1923 for interstitial lung diseases in Japan.



Immunosuppressants segment led the global immunomodulators market and held the market share of 53.25% in the year 2020



The type segment is divided into immunosuppressants and immunostimulants. The immunosuppressants segment further classified into calcineurin inhibitors, antimetabolites, glucocorticoids, and others. Immunostimulants further divided into vaccines, antibodies, others. Immunosuppressants segment led the immunomodulators market and held the market share of 53.25% in the year 2020. This is mainly attributed to the presence of an extensive product range in this segment with the ability to treat the variety of autoimmune diseases.



The oral route of administration held the major market share and valued at USD 75.65 billion in the year 2020



The route of administration segment includes oral, injectable, and intravenous. The oral route of administration held the major market share and valued at USD 75.65 billion in the year 2020. It is one of the safest and convenient as well as the least expensive route of administration. After oral administration, these drugs quickly absorbed and approximately 30% circulates in the blood bound to plasma proteins.



The oncology segment is projected to rise at the highest CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period



The application segment includes respiratory, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), oncology, and others. Other segment includes disease such as multiple sclerosis, Crohn's disease, rheumatoid arthritis, etc. The oncology segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period. Recent advances in cancer immunotherapy, including adoptive T cell therapies or immune checkpoint inhibitors, have contributed to better outcomes in cancer patients.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Immunomodulators Market



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

• Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The North America region emerged as the largest market for the immunomodulators market and valued at USD 66.19 billion in the year 2020. This is because North America has the highest number of populations suffering from autoimmune diseases. In addition to this, the presence of a large number of companies in the region, positively impacting the growth of the market. For instance, as per the study of the National Institute of Environmental Science, autoimmune diseases affect over than 24 million people in the United States. In addition to this, as per the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Canada is the country, which has the highest prevalence of multiple sclerosis in the world. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to hold the considerable market share in the global immunomodulators market, owing to rising awareness about various immune disorders, In addition to this, favourable government regulations and increasing healthcare expenditure in the countries such as India and China, further propelling the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific region.



About the report:



The global immunomodulators market is analysed on the basis of value (USD billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, and competitor position grid analysis.



