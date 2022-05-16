Adaptive and Social Learning in Education Sector will be the Future Catalyst for E-Learning Market in Egypt: Ken Research
/EIN News/ -- Gurugram, India, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introduction of Hybrid Channel Business Models: Due to current situations of COVID and its predictability to sustain in the future, Hybrid Business Models is expected to prosper in future. Online learning platform may start engaging with the students through offline touch points - labs, group discussions and more to bridge the gap with traditional modes of learning. Online platforms is expected to aid offline faculty in evaluating the students through in-depth feedback online. Also, these platforms can possibly assist offline students in aspect such as class scheduling and instructor selection.
Increasing Government Initiatives: The government regulations such as limiting foreign Ownership in the capital of private schools, and schools applying an international curriculum in Egypt along establishing new procedures to streamline the licensing requirement for establishing a branch of a foreign university is expected to impact the Education system in Egypt.
Adoption of New Technology: Companies have started adoption of new technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Big Data Analysis, Virtual Labs and more. Platform can provide profile based customized course suggestions to prospective students and enable students to make an informed choice on course content, type of course and course duration. Also, Feedback on courses can be obtained using facial cues captured during the course delivery. All Technological Advancements can revolutionize the e-learning market in Future.
Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Egypt E-Learning Market Outlook to 2025- Driven by easy and on-demand access to content, self-paced learning opportunities and interactive & modular means of learning" believe that the Egypt e-learning market is expected to grow due to rising acceptance of e learning platforms by students and teachers, Rising Start-ups with strong Financial Backing by big conglomerates along with Technological Advancements.
Key Segments Covered
K-12 and Pre K-12 E-Learning Market
- By Type of Subscribers (Paid/Free),2020,2021P and 2026F
Post K-12 E- Learning Market
- By Type of Subscribers (Paid/Free), 2020,2021P and 2026F
Language and Casual E-learning Market
- By Type of Subscribers (Paid/Free), 2020,2021P and 2026F
- By number of Subscribers by Type of Language (English, French, German), 2021P and 2026F
LMS Market
- By End Users (Educational Institutes/ Private Companies), 2020,2021P and 2026F
- By Number of Schools using LMS, 2020
Key Target Audience
- E-Learning Companies
- LMS Platforms
- Language Learning Platforms
- Institutes/Colleges
- Schools
- Government Authority
Time Period Captured in the Report:
- Historical Period: 2018-2021P
- Forecast Period: 20201P-2026F
Companies Mentioned:
K-12 Competition
- Vidukation
- Abwaab
- Eduact
- Ashtar App
- Joinivy
- Ideasgym
- Smart Art
- Nafham
- Noon Academy
- Edraak
- Akhdar
- Korras
- Learn Khana
- Darisni
- Et3alem
- Selah Wltelmeez
- Hadotopia
UAE K12 E-Learning Competitive Ecosystem
- eYouth
- Edraak
- Zedny
- E3melbusiness
- Meduo
- Waza Academy
- Newton Educational Service
- MDS Online Academy
- Academix
- RaqEdu
- Arab CBT
- Kings Academy
Lang & Casual Learning
- Tyro
- Oto Courses
- Polilengua
- Arab Academy
- Nile Arabic Learning Center
LMS
- Skolera
- Edupoles
- Classera
- Innovera
- Innovito
- Smart It
- Learnovia
- Tatweer International
- Blackboard
Key Topics Covered in the Report:-
- Snapshot of Egypt Education Industry
- Supply Ecosystem
- Market size and Segmentation of K-12 Learning
- Market size and Segmentation of Post K-12 Learning
- Market size and Segmentation of Language and Casual Learning Market
- LMS Market Size
- Competition Scenario of all the Markets specified above
- Working and Business Models operating in E learning Market in Egypt
- Future Market size and Segmentation of K-12 Learning
- Future Market size and Segmentation of Post K-12 Learning
- Future Market size and Segmentation of Language and Casual Learning Market
- Future LMS Market
- Detailed Case Study for Major Global Players in E-Learning Market. Discuss their service offerings, USP, Operational performance and key adoption factors
- Impact of COVID
- Technological Advancements
- Egypt Education Budget
- Egypt K-12 Market
- Egypt LMS Market
- Egypt Online Learning Market
- Egypt Online Learning Market Share
- Egypt Post K-12 Learning Market
- Egypt Pre K-12 Learning Market
- Egypt K-12 and Pre K-12 E Learning Market
- Egypt Post K-12 E Learning Market
- Egypt Language and Casual E-Learning Market
- Vidukation K-12 Learning Market
- Abwaab K-12 Learning Market
- Eduact K-12 Learning Market
- Ashtar App K-12 Learning Market
- Smart Art K-12 Learning Market
- Edraak K-12 Learning Market
- Learn Khana K-12 Learning Market
- Darisni K-12 Learning Market
- Hadotopia K-12 Learning Market
For More Information on the research report, refer to below link:-
Egypt E-Learning Market Outlook
Related Reports:-
UAE Experiential Learning Market Outlook to 2025- Concentrated Activity Box and E-Learning Segment Paving Ways for International Players to Expand
The activity kit industry in UAE is at its nascent stage and has penetrated <0.5% of its target addressable market. The majority of activity kit subscription providers entered the industry post-2017. The industry experienced double-digit revenue and subscriber growth in the review period. Changing lifestyle with an increasing number of dual working parents and increasing screen time of kids, has led to the need of self-engaging, fun and educational solution such as activity kits.
Malaysia Private K-12 Education Market Outlook to 2026– Driven by Rising Population and Increasing Affluence along with Shift in Parent Preference Towards Holistic Education
Private schooling is offered in Malaysia on all levels from nursery schools up to tertiary education. Pre-primary & secondary levels that account for close to 75% market share dominate the Malaysian private K-12 education market. The school year in Malaysia is divided into 2 semesters. The first semester begins in early January and ends in late May; the second semester begins in early June and ends in November. Primary schooling is mandatory for all children. Different curriculums including Malaysian National Curriculum, English National Curriculum, International Baccalaureate among others are followed in the Malaysian private K-12 education system. Foreign schools-International schools & Expatriate schools are unique as they are not governed by the Education Act 1996 and do not need to conduct the Malaysian National Curriculum. From a production-based to a knowledge-based economy, Malaysia has evolved in order to stay relevant and compete in the global marketplace.
India Experiential Learning Market Outlook to 2025- Driven by Growing Awareness About Early Childhood Development Backed by Availability of Popular Kids-Friendly Themes
The report also talks about new trends witnessed in the industry along with new strategies & future way forward for an K12 E-Learning to move ahead. The report discusses the paid and unpaid e-learning users profile, funding & M&A activities, detailed competition analysis in e-learning and concludes with analyst recommendations providing a go-to-model for the industry. The activity kit industry in India is at its nascent stage and has penetrated <1% of its target addressable market. The industry has gained prominence since 2016 with entry of new players. The subscription price is highly volatile due to presence of demand seasonality. Over the review period, the activity kit market in India observed a healthy growth both in terms of revenues as well as number of subscribers.
Landscape of Vietnam Medical Education Market- Outcome Based Curriculum Began with Clear Explicit Articulations that Medical Graduates should Demonstrate Acceptable Professional Standards
Vietnam Medical Education Sector has been facing many macro and micro challenges. Each challenge has a direct or indirect effect on the Quality of Education and Quantity of Medical Professional prevailing in the Industry. Some of the major challenges faced by the Industry are lack of standard entrance exam, Statutory and Regulatory Body like Medical Council, Lack of standardized entry channels for Residency programmes, Diverse syllabi and heavy reliance on theoretical foundations. Major Enabler in the Vietnam Medical Education Market is mostly the capacity to accommodate medical students and imbalance in the medical ecosystem with increase in support staff like optometrist and technicians.
