Digital Therapeutics and Wellness Market is Expanding at a High CAGR of 14.3% for 2022-2032
Rise in the incidence of preventable chronic diseases is expected to accelerate the Digital Therapeutics and Wellness market growth.NEWARK, NEWARK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent study published by Future Market Insights, the digital therapeutics and wellness market is expected to reach US$ 26 Billion by 2032, expanding at a high CAGR of 14.3%. The cost-effectiveness of digital health technology for providers & patients, and increasing demand for integrated healthcare systems & patient-centric care are other factors that are expected to boost the market growth over the analysis period.
From 2015 to 2021, digital therapeutics and wellness demand expanded at a CAGR of 34%, concluding at a market value of US$ 5.2 Billion. In addition, increasing incidence of preventable chronic diseases, increase in government funding on healthcare, increase in digitalization in industries, and increasing management of mental and chronic disorders are some other factors that are expected to fuel the growth of the digital therapeutics and wellness market.
Request a Sample of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14574
Key Takeaways from the Market Study
Global digital therapeutics and wellness market to be valued at US$ 6.9 Billion by 2022-end
U.S to account for the highest value share of US$ 9.3 Billion for digital therapeutics and wellness
China to emerge as the 2nd most opportunistic market, expected to flourish at a 13.7% CAGR
U.K, Japan and South Korea to jointly yield a dollar opportunity worth US$ 2.3 Billion until 2032
By type, digital therapeutics and wellness software to experience major uptake, growing at a 13.9% CAGR
Cardiovascular disease and hypertension to emerge as the primary application area, growing at a 13.4% CAGR
Competitive Landscape
Players in the global digital therapeutics and wellness market focus on expanding their global reach through various strategies, such as; partnerships, collaborations, and partnerships. The players are also making a significant investment in R&D to add innovations to their products which would help them in strengthening their position in the global market. Some of the recent developments among the key players are:
In April 2021, Welldoc (US) partnered with Dexacom (US). This partnership helped provide BlueStar with Dexcom G6 CGM as a single platform to people with Type 2 diabetes for improved health.
In March 2021, Pear Therapeutics (US) partnered with Sprectrum Health Systems (US). Tufts Health Plan and Spectrum Health Systems announced a collaboration with Pear Therapeutics to test FDA-approved digital therapeutics to help people with substance use disorders and improve their recovery journeys by delivering solutions for improved treatment access and care innovation journeys by delivering solutions for improved treatment access and care innovation
In January 2020, Crossroads Treatment Centers (US) collaborated with Pear Therapeutics (US) to implement the company’s digital platform reSET-O to help patients with opioid abuse and addiction.
Ask An Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-14574
Key Segments Covered in the Digital Therapeutics and Wellness Market Study
Digital Therapeutics and Wellness by Type:
Digital Therapeutics and Wellness Software
Digital Therapeutics and Wellness Devices
Digital Therapeutics and Wellness by Application:
Digital Therapeutics and Wellness for Cardiovascular Disease and Hypertension
Digital Therapeutics and Wellness for Diabetes and Prediabetes
Digital Therapeutics and Wellness for Obesity and Weight Loss
Digital Therapeutics and Wellness for Smoking Cessation
Other Digital Therapeutics and Wellness Applications
Digital Therapeutics and Wellness by Region:
North America Digital Therapeutics and Wellness Market
Latin America Digital Therapeutics and Wellness Market
Europe Digital Therapeutics and Wellness Market
Asia Pacific Digital Therapeutics and Wellness Market
Middle East and Africa Digital Therapeutics and Wellness Market
Buy Now @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/14574
Know More about What the Digital Therapeutics and Wellness Market Report Covers
Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global Digital Therapeutics and Wellness Market, providing historical data for 2015-2021 and forecast statistics from 2022-2032. To understand opportunities in the Digital Therapeutics and Wellness Market, the market is segmented on the basis of type and application across five major regions.
About Us
Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.
Contact:
Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/digital-therapeutics-and-wellness-market
Ankush Nikam
FMI
+91 9096684197
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn