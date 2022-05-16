Draught Beer Market Share 2022 - Increasing Consumption of Beer & Rising Income Per Capita Are Industry Revenue Drivers

Reports And Data

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data published a new report titled global Draught Beer Market research report that delivers a close watch on changing market trends as well as the size of individual segments, and overall industry outlook. The detailed elaboration of the global Draught Beer market has been provided by applying industry analysis techniques such as SWOT and Porter’s five-technique. Collectively, this research report offers a reliable evaluation of the global market to present the overall framework of businesses.

Rising awareness regarding health advantages of beer is one of the major factors driving the global draught beer market over the forecast period. Drinking draught beer in moderation lowers cholesterol and reduces risk of developing kidney stones. In addition, rising demand in countries of Asia Pacific such as India and China is expected to positively impact market revenue growth. Rising disposable income, increasing investment in development of technologically advanced distilleries by companies, and packaging convenience such as availability in cans are some key factors expected to drive demand for draught beer globally.

The report also presents a comprehensive analysis of global Draught Beer market in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The pandemic has affected the market in terms of sales, production, financial investment, international trade activities and market disruption.

Market Overview:

The food and beverage industry is involved in transforming raw food materials into consumer food products. The sector includes groceries, oils and fats, food additives, functional foods and beverages, canned food, packaged foods, health and natural foods, baby food, animal food, syrup, baked food, soft drinks, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, energy drinks, and packaging. The companies in this industry are looking for innovations in food that meet the changing consumer’s preferences in terms of global flavors, and varieties. The touchless transactions, open kitchen concept, ghost kitchens and e-commerce trends (especially during Covid 19) are reshaping the food and beverage sector.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Draught Beer market research report provides a competitive strategy analysis portfolio to provide a better understanding of the competitive landscape. The study gives a 360-degree view on business policies, company profiles, price, cost, revenue, and business contracts. Furthermore, it offers massive data relating to recent trends, technological advancements, tools, and methodologies.

Prominent players in the market:

Multinational companies such as AB InBev, SABMiller, Carlsberg, and Heineken dominate global draught beer market. In 2018, these four companies accounted for almost 3/4th of total market revenue. Local and domestic craft beer companies are increasingly entering the industry, but they only account for a small percentage of the entire worldwide market. China Resources Snow Breweries, Pabst Brewing Co., Molson Coors Brewing Co., Tsingtao Brewing Co. Ltd., Asahi Breweries, and others such as Beijing Yanjing Brewery Co. and Kirin Holdings are other important breweries.

The report offers strategic recommendations for market players and new entrants and also provides graphical representation of top companies’ share to provide a competitive edge to the readers.

Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Keg Beer

• Cask Ale

Production Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Macrobreweries

• Microbreweries

Category Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Premium

• Super premium

• Regular

Regional Analysis Includes:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered In The Report:

1. What will be the market size and growth rate in the forecast year?

2. What are the key factors driving the global Draught Beer market?

3. What are the risks and challenges in front of the market?

4. Who are the key players in the global Draught Beer market?

5. What are the trending factors influencing the market shares?

6. What are the key outcomes of Porter’s five forces model?

7. Which are the global opportunities for expanding the global Draught Beer market?

Key Points Addressed in the Report:

• A detailed analysis of the global Draught Beer market through assessment of key market aspects such as technology, product type, application, end-use, and overall industry dynamics.

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market estimation from 2018 to 2028 and CAGR calculation for the forecast period.

• All-inclusive assessment of market dynamics with emphasis on drivers, restraints, opportunities, and limitations.

• Extensive profiling of key companies operating in the market including company overview, financial standing, product offerings, product portfolio, recent product and technological advancement, and business expansion plans.

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized according to the clients’ requirements. To know more about the report, kindly get in touch with us and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your needs.

Table of Contents:

• Global Draught Beer Market Overview

• Economic Impact on Industry

• Market Competition by Manufacturers

• Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

• Market Effect Factors Analysis

• Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

• Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

• Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

• Global Draught Beer Market Forecast

• Global Draught Beer Market Analysis by Application

• Manufacturing Cost Analysis

• Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

