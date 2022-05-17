Global Decorative Concrete Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Decorative Concrete Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company covers the decorative concrete market drivers and restraints, market size, major players, and the impact of COVID-19 on the market

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Decorative Concrete Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the decorative market size is expected to grow from $15.09 billion in 2021 to $16.81 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. As per TBRC’s decorative market research the market size is expected to grow to $22.01 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.0%. Rapid urbanization is significantly contributing to the decorative concrete market growth.

The decorative concrete market consists of sales of decorative concrete by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to provide attractive structure and good looks to the building surfaces. Decorative concrete is a form of concrete that is treated in various ways to enhance its aesthetic appeal. Decorative concrete involves the treatment of concrete in various ways such as embossing, polishing, molding, texturing, etching, coloring, embedding items, applying cementitious toppings, or a combination of these.

Global Decorative Concrete Market Trends

The 3D concrete printing technology is shaping the decorative concrete market. The 3D concrete printing technology also known as additive manufacturing technology, includes the creation of three-dimensional shapes through computer-controlled sequential layering. It is primarily used for prototyping and manufacturing geometrically complex components. The use of 3D concrete printing technology is growing in the construction industry, as it reduces errors, increases design flexibility, reduces environmental impact, and requires fewer materials compared to traditional building techniques.

Global Decorative Concrete Market Segments

The global decorative concrete market is segmented:

By Type: Stamped Concrete, Stained Concrete, Concrete Overlays, Colored Concrete, Polished Concrete, Epoxy Concrete, Others

By Application: Walls, Floors, Pool Decks, Driveways and Sidewalks, Patios, Others

By End-User: Residential, Non-Residential

By Geography: The global decorative concrete market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Decorative Concrete Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides decorative concrete market overviews, global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global decorative concrete market, market share, market segments and geographies, market players, market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The decorative concrete market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Decorative Concrete Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., HeidelbergCement, BASF SE, 3M Company, SIKA CORPORATION, RPM International Inc, The Sherwin Williams Company, PPG Industries Inc, Huntsman International LLC, Ultratech Cement Limited, Boral Limited, McKnight Custom Concrete, Seacoast Concrete, The Holcim Group, Bomanite India, and Elite Crete Systems.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

