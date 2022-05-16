Healthcare Internet Of Things Security Market Study Report Based on Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

Emergen Research

The global Healthcare Internet of Things (IoT) security market size is expected to reach USD 5.52 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 21.6% in 2028

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Healthcare Internet Of Things Security Market Report, published by Emergen Research, offers an industry-wide assessment of the Healthcare Internet Of Things Security market, which is inclusive of the most crucial factors contributing to the growth of the industry. The latest research report comprises an extensive analysis of the micro- and macro-economic indicators that influence the global market development during the forecast period of 2020-2028.

The study on the Global Healthcare Internet Of Things Security Market is the latest report covering the impact analysis of the currently ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has directly affected the market by causing disruptions in the global Healthcare Internet Of Things Security by inducing financial difficulties. The Healthcare Internet Of Things Security market has witnessed dynamic changes in trends and demands owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

Surge in incidents of ransomware attacks on healthcare IoT devices and rising focus on improving healthcare infrastructure are some key factors driving market revenue growth

Healthcare Internet Of Things Security Market Size – USD 1.15 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 21.6%, Market Trends – Advancements in technology

Some major companies operating in the global market include Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, Intel Corporation, Trend Micro Inc., Kaspersky Lab, Deutsche Telekom AG, Dell Corporation, Inside Secure SA, Agile Cyber Security Solutions, LLC., and Symantec Corporation.

IoT devices are providing patients more freedom and ensuing enhanced compliance by simplifying monitoring and treatment. These devices provide analysis and continuous monitoring of medical data that would not be possible without technology. They also offer healthcare providers instant access to up-to-date information so they can provide better care. Emergence of COVID-19 has forced healthcare workers to deploy connected devices and track and isolate a substantially large number of COVID-19 patients. These devices enable provision of remote services and can reduce burden on healthcare providers.

Rising popularity of wearable devices is contributing significantly to market growth. Wearable devices in the healthcare sector include connected devices such as ultra-light wearable biosensors, which keep tabs on patients’ blood glucose monitors and helps to keep diabetics healthy. Other IoT devices include implantable devices such as smart insulin infusion pumps, pacemakers, and defibrillators. Hospitals also use security cameras and smart pens to communicate patient’s data to and from electronic health records systems, which are subjected to external threats. Increasing need to ensure robust security of data and information is a major factor driving deployment of more advanced solutions and contributing to market growth.

Solution segment accounted for a relatively larger revenue share in 2020 due to increased focus on preventing potential loss of data. Healthcare sector gathers volumes of sensitive information about patients, which if leaked can be misused and result in grievous illegal activities and legalities. Demand for security solutions with enhanced encryption from hospitals and other healthcare providers has been increasing significantly in the recent past and is expected to continue to support revenue growth of the solution segment over the forecast period.

Endpoint security segment accounted for a significantly robust revenue share in 2020 as endpoint security is a critical path to secure healthcare data and access privileged hospital networks. Unauthorized and malicious activities on endpoint lead to data theft, compromise integrity of data, and provide a backdoor for additional attacks.

Hospitals, surgical centers, and clinics segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to increased incidence of cyberattacks. Hospitals are increasingly deploying smart devices and new smart beds monitor up to 35 data points including oxygen, blood, and pressure sensors. Compromised data from electronic health records are sold on dark web for USD 1,000 per record, and hospitals spend an average USD 430 per record to mitigate medical identity theft.

North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to high demand from the US. Sales of wearable devices is substantially high in the US, and has increased substantially during the first and second waves of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rising trend of personalized medicine and increasing popularity of wearable devices is expected to continue to contribute to growth of the North America healthcare IoT security market going ahead.

Emergen Research has segmented the global healthcare IoT Security market on the basis of component, security type, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Solution

Encryption

Analytics

Unified Threat Management

Identity And Access Management

Data Loss Protection

Others

Services

Risk Assessment Services

Consulting Services

Managed Security Services

Design & Integration Services

Others

Security Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Application Security

Network Security

Endpoint Security

Cloud Security

Others Security

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals, Surgical Centers, and Clinics

Clinical Research Organizations

Government and Defense Institutions

Research and Diagnostic Laboratories

