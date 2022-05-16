Nanorobotics Market Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2028

Emergen Research

Rising investment in urgent care and increasing global geriatric population are key factors driving revenue growt of the global nanorobotics market

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Nanorobotics market size is expected to reach USD 14.03 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Nanorobotics market revenue growth is driven by key factors such as rapid innovations in nanorobotics technology and increasing application of the technology in treatment of neurological cardiovascular, oncological, infectious, orthopedic diseases, and others.

The report commences with a quick but informative introduction of the market, where the global Nanorobotics Market size is explained in detail before estimating its market scope and size. After this, the report discusses the scope and size estimation of the Nanorobotics Market. This is followed by an overview of the market segmentation by type, application, and region. The drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats are listed for the Nanorobotics global market, followed by industry news and policies.

Nanorobotics is the technology which creates robots or machines at a very small scale. The field of nanorobotics brings together various disciplines, including nanofabrication processes used for producing nanoactuators, nanomotors, and nanosensors, among others. Rising focus on regenerative medicine coupled with technological advancements is boosting market revenue growth. Furthermore, increasing adoption of medical equipment and more advanced technologies such as Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) is driving growth of the global nanorobotics market, and the trend is expected to continue going ahead.

Get a Free sample of the report : https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/744

Major players in the market include Bruker, Oxford Instruments, Toronto Nano Instrumentation, JEOL Ltd., Imina Technologies, Klocke Nanotechnik, Thermo-Fisher Scientific Inc., Ginkgo Bioworks, Agilent Technologies, and Park Systems.

Nanorobots are being used to perform complex tasks and procedures and help to reduce human error in various procedures and test in the healthcare industry. Latest studies in DNA nanotechnology support large-scale utility of nanorobots in the healthcare industry. Long-term returns derived from nanobots is encouraging market players to enter into long-term partnerships and to invest majorly in further research and development in nanotechnology. Upsurge in demand for miniaturized devices along with rapid rate of automation across various sectors are other factors fueling market revenue growth. Advancements in features of nanorobotics will further drive market growth. However, increase in complexities with miniaturization is a key factor hampering revenue growth of the market currently.

Regional Analysis of the Nanorobotics Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Competitive Terrain:

The Nanorobotics Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length.

Read More: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/nanorobotics-market

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In March 2021, Bionaut Labs, which is a company that is developing nanorobots to deliver drugs for treatment of brain diseases, announced that it had received a funding of USD 20 million led by Khosla Ventures and Upfront Ventures. The funds will be used to guide Bionaut Labs through clinical and preclinical development of its nanorobot technology.

Magnetically guided nanorobotics segment revenue is expected to register a significantly rapid rate during the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing demand for delicate applications as magnetically guided nanorobots provide high degree of maneuverability in complex procedures. Nanorobotics is employed to carry and deliver live cells to targeted areas in the body, which further expected to advance, and this is expected to continue to drive revenue growth of this segment over the forecast period.

Nanomedicine segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to its commercialization in the healthcare industry on large scale for drug delivery, in vitro diagnostics, in vivo imaging, biomaterial, drug therapy, and active implants.

North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to high spending on healthcare and increased investment in research & development of nanotechnology. Another contributing factor is increased demand for nanorobotics from the National Science Foundation (NSF) and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). Various clinical trials and pipeline projects in the U.S. for development of nanorobotics in various areas are also fueling market revenue growth.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global nanorobotics market based on type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Nanomanipulator

Electron Microscope (EM)

Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM)

Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM)

Scanning Probe Microscope (SPM)

Atomic Force Microscopes (AFM)

Scanning Tunneling Microscope (STM)

Bio-Nanorobotics

Magnetically Guided

Bacteria-Based

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Nanomedicine

Biomedical

Mechanical

Others (Space and Oil & Gas)

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Nanorobotics market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Nanorobotics industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Nanorobotics market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Nanorobotics industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

Overview of the Nanorobotics Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Nanorobotics industry

Request customization of the report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/744

Related reports

Health Care and IoT SecurityMarket: https://www.biospace.com/article/patient-engagement-solutions-market-size-to-be-valued-at-usd-41-20-billion-by-2027-industry-trends -high-demand-for-patient-data-tracking/

Health Care and IoT SecurityMarket: https://www.biospace.com/article/nucleic-acid-isolation-and-purification- market-to-reach-usd-4-180-0-million -by-2027-industry-trend-high-demand-in-the-biotechnology-and-healthcare-sector/

Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices​​Market : https://www.biospace.com/article/Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices-market-growth-at-a-cagr-of-8-4-percent -by-2028-/

Craniomaxillofacial Device Market: https:// www.biospace.com/article/craniomaxillofacial-devices-market-to-reach-usd-3-92-billion-by-2027-industry-trend-developments-in-device-technology- such-as-3d-printing-technology/

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs