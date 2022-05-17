Global Automotive Crankshaft Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Automotive Crankshaft Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Automotive Crankshaft Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Automotive Crankshaft Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the automotive crankshaft market size is expected to grow from $4.17 billion in 2021 to $4.40 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. As per TBRC’s automotive crankshaft market research the market is expected to grow to $4.90 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 2.8%. The adoption of new emission standards is significantly contributing to the automotive crankshaft market growth.

The automotive crankshaft market consists of the sales of automotive crankshafts by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that transform the force generated by combustion into circular motion in the engine required to propel a vehicle. The crankshaft is a heavy-duty component located at the engine's bottom and is typically constructed of steel or iron. It is connected to the pistons' bases through connecting rods that attach to crank pins at zig-zag offsets from the crankshaft's centerline. This arrangement allows the pistons' vertical movement to spin the crankshaft and generate rotational energy.

Global Automotive Crankshaft Market Trends

Technological innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the automotive crankshaft market. Major companies operating in the automotive crankshaft sector are focused on developing new technological solutions and developing crankshafts with advanced technologies to reinforce their position.

Global Automotive Crankshaft Market Segments

The global automotive crankshaft market is segmented:

By Type: Flat Plane, Cross Plane

By Material: Forged Iron or Steel, Cast Iron or Steel, Others

By Vehicle Type: Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles, Luxury Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Sport Utility Vehicles, Multi Utility Vehicles, Others

By Geography: The global automotive crankshaft market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Europe accounts for the largest share.

Automotive Crankshaft Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides automotive crankshaft global market overviews, automotive crankshaft global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global automotive crankshaft market, automotive crankshaft global market share, automotive crankshaft global market segments and geographies, automotive crankshaft global market players, automotive crankshaft global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The automotive crankshaft global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Automotive Crankshaft Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Arrow Precision Ltd., Maschinenfabrik ALFING Kessler GMBH, Nippon Steel Integrated Crankshaft LLC, Tianrun Crankshaft Co. Ltd., ThyssenKrupp AG, Bharat Forge Limited, Crower Cams & Equipment Co Inc., Farndon Engineering, Bryant Racing, Ciguenales Sanz, Metalyst Forgings Limited, CIE Automotive, Kellogg Crankshaft, and Amtek Group

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

