Global Construction Adhesives Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Construction Adhesives Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the construction adhesives market size is expected to grow from $9.20 billion in 2021 to $10.19 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. The global construction adhesive market size is expected to grow to $13.61 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.5%. The increasing construction activities are expected to propel the growth of the construction adhesives market going forward.

The construction adhesives market consists of the sale of construction adhesives by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for waterproofing, roofing, carpet laying, cladding, and insulation applications. Construction adhesives are materials that can permanently bind diverse materials together with better efficiency and design flexibility. These are used to attach drywall, tile, holding, and fixtures to walls, ceilings, and floors during construction activities.

Global Construction Adhesives Market Trends

Construction companies are increasingly using bio-based adhesives in construction activities. Growing awareness of environmental problems and diminishing fossil resources has led to the development of bio-based adhesives that have a low carbon footprint and can attach a variety of substrates well. The bio-based adhesives consist of renewable, bio-based materials which are environmentally friendly and have beneficial mechanical and chemical properties that make them more efficient.

Global Construction Adhesives Market Segments

The global construction adhesives market is segmented:

By Type: Water-Based, Solvent-Based, Hot-Melt, Reactive

By Resin Type: Acrylic Adhesive, Polyurethane (PU), Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA), Epoxy

By Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

By Geography: The global construction adhesives market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: 3M, Adhesives Technology Corporation, Arkema, Avery Dennison Corporation, DAP Products Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, ITW Polymer Sealants, Mapei S.p.A., Sika AG, Wacker Chemie AG, Ashland Inc., Don Construction Products Limited, Franklin International, and Parker Hannifin Corp.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies.

