Drug Discovery Services Market Merger and Acquisitions , Drivers, Restraints and Industry Forecast By 2027
Emergen Research
Discovery and characterization of the novel drug candidate for preclinical development are primarily dependent on innovation, research, and science
SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Drug Discovery Services Market report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2020-2027. The report studies the historical data of the drug discovery services market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the drug discovery services industry based on the recent technological and research advancements.
Various other factors have accelerated the growth of the Drug Discovery Services Market, along with the rapid expansion of the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry. Rising awareness about chronic health conditions, increasing patient pool, a surge in unmet medical needs, an improved regulatory framework for drug discovery, and an increase in the number of contracts and agreements between prominent pharmaceutical and biotech giants are anticipated to add traction to the growth of the market. An increase in the outsourcing of drug discovery R & D and clinical trials of crucial drug candidates and the availability of advanced diagnostic procedures is presumed to drive the market's growth throughout the projected timeline.
The report further offers a complete value chain analysis along with an analysis of the downstream buyers and upstream raw materials. The study focuses on global trends, regulatory frameworks, and macro- and micro-economic factors. The report also provides an extensive analysis of the segment and sub-segmented expected to dominate the market over the projected period. The report offers a forecast estimation of the market with regards to the analysis of the market segmentation, including product type, end-user industries, application spectrum, and other segments.
Get a sample of the report : https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/253
Drug Discovery Services Market: Regional Outlook
North America has held the largest share of the Drug Discovery Services Market over the last few years. It is expected to continue to dominate the market over the coming years. The substantial growth of the region's market can be attributed to the increasing incidences of chronic health conditions, high expenditure on healthcare infrastructure, and favorable reimbursement policies.
Asia Pacific is expected to register a significant CAGR through the forecast period owing to rising growth prospects in emerging APAC countries and a shift in the research and manufacturing base of leading pharmaceutical companies. Several top pharmaceutical giants have entered the APAC region to reduce the manufacturing costs and exploit the growth opportunities. The extensive availability of scholars and qualified researchers, along with the low cost of operations in the APAC countries, is driving the growth of the market in the region.
Some notable collaborations in the drug discovery services market are:
In February 2020, Eurofins Discovery and Pharma Resources announced a collaboration to build a joint drug discovery platform for accelerating the development of small-molecule drugs.
In June 2020, Covance joined forces with Medable to pace up the adoption of the decentralized clinical trial technology. Covance also introduced a COVID-19 platform for clinical trials in the United States to offer vital information about the COVID-19 trials and accelerate the process of recruitment.
Drug Discovery Services Market: Competitive Landscape
Advancements in the drug discovery services coupled with product launches by significant companies and strategic alliances between pharmaceutical and drug discovery services companies. Some key players operating in the global Drug Discovery Services Market are:
Albany Molecular Research, Inc.
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Evotec
Covance
GenScript
Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC
SRI International
WuXiAppTec
Charles River Laboratories International
Selcia Limited
Viva Biotech
Domainex
Merck KGaA
Others
Read More: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/drug-discovery-services-market
Drug Discovery Services Market Segmentation
Process
Target Selection
Target Validation
Lead Optimization
Candidate Validation
Others
Type
Medicinal Chemistry
Biology Services
Pharmacokinetics and Drug Metabolism
Drug Type
Biologics
Small Molecules
Therapeutic Area
Neurology
Diabetes
Oncology
Cardiovascular Diseases
Respiratory Illnesses
Others
End-User Industry
Hospital & Clinics
Pharmaceutical Companies
Biotech Companies
Research Institutes
Others
Highlights of the TOC:
Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Key drug discovery services market segments
1.3 Major players
1.4 Market analysis by product
1.5 Market analysis by application
1.6 Report timeline
Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global drug discovery services market size
2.2 Latest drug discovery services market trends
2.3 Key growth trends
Competitive Landscape
3.1 Global drug discovery services market key players
3.2 Global drug discovery services size by manufacturers
3.3 Products of major players
3.4 Entry barriers in the drug discovery services market
3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances
Key geographical areas:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
The report considers the following timeline for market estimation:
Historical Years: 2017-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2027
Forecast Years: 2020-2027
Key Highlights of the Report:
The report offers a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the Drug Discovery Services Market trends and forecast estimations until 2027
An in-depth analysis of the Drug Discovery Services Market with respect to regions and segments to offer a better understanding of the current trends
Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to fortify their presence in the industry
Comprehensive analysis of the market drivers and restraints along with threats and limitations
Extensive profiling of the key market players and their strategies to impart a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the global Drug Discovery Services Market
Request a discount on the report : https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/253
Related reports
Health Care and IoT SecurityMarket: https://www.biospace.com/article/patient-engagement-solutions-market-size-to-be-valued-at-usd-41-20-billion-by-2027-industry-trends -high-demand-for-patient-data-tracking/
Health Care and IoT SecurityMarket: https://www.biospace.com/article/nucleic-acid-isolation-and-purification- market-to-reach-usd-4-180-0-million -by-2027-industry-trend-high-demand-in-the-biotechnology-and-healthcare-sector/
Spinal Implants and Surgery DevicesMarket : https://www.biospace.com/article/Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices-market-growth-at-a-cagr-of-8-4-percent -by-2028-/
Craniomaxillofacial Device Market: https:// www.biospace.com/article/craniomaxillofacial-devices-market-to-reach-usd-3-92-billion-by-2027-industry-trend-developments-in-device-technology- such-as-3d-printing-technology/
About Us:
At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.
Contact Us:
Eric Lee
Corporate Sales Specialist
Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com
Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756
E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com
Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs
Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+91 90210 91709
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn