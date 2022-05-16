Drug Discovery Services Market Merger and Acquisitions , Drivers, Restraints and Industry Forecast By 2027

Emergen Research

Discovery and characterization of the novel drug candidate for preclinical development are primarily dependent on innovation, research, and science

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Drug Discovery Services Market report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2020-2027. The report studies the historical data of the drug discovery services market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the drug discovery services industry based on the recent technological and research advancements.

Various other factors have accelerated the growth of the Drug Discovery Services Market, along with the rapid expansion of the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry. Rising awareness about chronic health conditions, increasing patient pool, a surge in unmet medical needs, an improved regulatory framework for drug discovery, and an increase in the number of contracts and agreements between prominent pharmaceutical and biotech giants are anticipated to add traction to the growth of the market. An increase in the outsourcing of drug discovery R & D and clinical trials of crucial drug candidates and the availability of advanced diagnostic procedures is presumed to drive the market's growth throughout the projected timeline.

The report further offers a complete value chain analysis along with an analysis of the downstream buyers and upstream raw materials. The study focuses on global trends, regulatory frameworks, and macro- and micro-economic factors. The report also provides an extensive analysis of the segment and sub-segmented expected to dominate the market over the projected period. The report offers a forecast estimation of the market with regards to the analysis of the market segmentation, including product type, end-user industries, application spectrum, and other segments.

Drug Discovery Services Market: Regional Outlook

North America has held the largest share of the Drug Discovery Services Market over the last few years. It is expected to continue to dominate the market over the coming years. The substantial growth of the region's market can be attributed to the increasing incidences of chronic health conditions, high expenditure on healthcare infrastructure, and favorable reimbursement policies.

Asia Pacific is expected to register a significant CAGR through the forecast period owing to rising growth prospects in emerging APAC countries and a shift in the research and manufacturing base of leading pharmaceutical companies. Several top pharmaceutical giants have entered the APAC region to reduce the manufacturing costs and exploit the growth opportunities. The extensive availability of scholars and qualified researchers, along with the low cost of operations in the APAC countries, is driving the growth of the market in the region.

Some notable collaborations in the drug discovery services market are:

In February 2020, Eurofins Discovery and Pharma Resources announced a collaboration to build a joint drug discovery platform for accelerating the development of small-molecule drugs.

In June 2020, Covance joined forces with Medable to pace up the adoption of the decentralized clinical trial technology. Covance also introduced a COVID-19 platform for clinical trials in the United States to offer vital information about the COVID-19 trials and accelerate the process of recruitment.

Drug Discovery Services Market: Competitive Landscape

Advancements in the drug discovery services coupled with product launches by significant companies and strategic alliances between pharmaceutical and drug discovery services companies. Some key players operating in the global Drug Discovery Services Market are:

Albany Molecular Research, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Evotec

Covance

GenScript

Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC

SRI International

WuXiAppTec

Charles River Laboratories International

Selcia Limited

Viva Biotech

Domainex

Merck KGaA

Others

Drug Discovery Services Market Segmentation

Process

Target Selection

Target Validation

Lead Optimization

Candidate Validation

Others

Type

Medicinal Chemistry

Biology Services

Pharmacokinetics and Drug Metabolism

Drug Type

Biologics

Small Molecules

Therapeutic Area

Neurology

Diabetes

Oncology

Cardiovascular Diseases

Respiratory Illnesses

Others

End-User Industry

Hospital & Clinics

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotech Companies

Research Institutes

Others

Highlights of the TOC:

Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key drug discovery services market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global drug discovery services market size

2.2 Latest drug discovery services market trends

2.3 Key growth trends

Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global drug discovery services market key players

3.2 Global drug discovery services size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the drug discovery services market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances

Key geographical areas:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report considers the following timeline for market estimation:

Historical Years: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2027

Forecast Years: 2020-2027

Key Highlights of the Report:

The report offers a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the Drug Discovery Services Market trends and forecast estimations until 2027

An in-depth analysis of the Drug Discovery Services Market with respect to regions and segments to offer a better understanding of the current trends

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to fortify their presence in the industry

Comprehensive analysis of the market drivers and restraints along with threats and limitations

Extensive profiling of the key market players and their strategies to impart a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the global Drug Discovery Services Market

