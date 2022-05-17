Strategies For Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Automotive Heat Exchanger Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the automotive heat exchanger market size is expected to grow from $21.75 billion in 2021 to $24.10 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. The global automotive heat exchangers market size is expected to grow to $32.05 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.4%. The increasing production of commercial and passenger vehicles is significantly contributing to the automotive heat exchanger market growth.

The automotive heat exchanger market consists of sales of automotive heat exchangers by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that are used to remove heat from the automotive mechanical systems. The automotive heat exchanger is a device designed for the automobile industry that allows heat to be transferred between two mediums at different temperatures. The mediums consist of fluids that are separated by a material such as metals with heat transfer properties and flow close to each other.

Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Trends

Product innovations have emerged as a key trend in the automotive heat exchanger market. Major companies operating in the automotive heat exchanger sector are focused on developing innovative heat exchangers to reinforce their position.

Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Segments

The global automotive heat exchanger market is segmented:

By Design Type: Tube Fin, Plate Bar, Others

By Vehicle Type: Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle

By Electric Vehicle: Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

By Application: Radiators, Oil Coolers, Intercoolers, Air Conditioning Systems, Exhaust Gas Heat Exchangers, Others

By Geography: The global automotive heat exchanger market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Automotive Heat Exchanger Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides automotive heat exchanger global market overviews, automotive heat exchanger global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global automotive heat exchanger market, automotive heat exchanger global market share, automotive heat exchanger global market segments and geographies, automotive heat exchanger global market players, automotive heat exchanger market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The automotive heat exchanger global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Automotive Heat Exchanger Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: DENSO Corporation, MAHLE GmbH, Valeo, Hanon Systems, Dana Limited, AKG Group, American Industrial Heat Transfer Inc., Alfa Laval AB, Banco Products (India) Ltd., Climetal S.L., Clizen Inc., Constellium SE, G&M Radiator, API Heat Transfer, and Robert Bosch GmbH.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

