The Ceramic Matrix Composites Market Growth Benefits From The High Demand For Lightweight Automobiles

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The high demand for lightweight automobiles across the globe is contributing to the growth of the global ceramic matrix composites market. The increased demand for lightweight electric vehicles has turned automakers' focus to lightweight composite materials as a substitute for heavier steel and iron in vehicles. For instance, according to McKinsey, the automotive industry is expected to increase the use of lightweight materials from 30 to 70% by 2030. So, high demand for lightweight automobiles will drive the ceramic matrix composites market.

Strategic collaborations and partnerships are a key trend gaining popularity in the global ceramic matrix composites market. For example, in April 2020, United Technologies Corporation, a US-based conglomerate company, merged with Raytheon Company, a U.S.-based defense contractor and industrial corporation company, for an undisclosed amount.

The global ceramic matrix composites market size is expected to grow from $11.35 billion in 2021 to $12.26 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.05%. The global ceramic matrix composite market share is expected to grow to $17.15 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.75%.

Major players covered in the global ceramic matrix composites industry are General Electric Company, Rolls-Royce, SGL Carbon, Axiom Materials Inc, United Technologies, 3M Company, COI Ceramics, Lancer Systems, CoorsTek, Applied Thin Films, Ultramet, CFC Carbon Co. Ltd, UBE Industries Ltd, Kyocera Corporation, Specialty Materials Inc, and Safran.

TBRC’s global ceramic matrix composites market analysis report is segmented by type into oxide/oxide, carbon/silicon carbide, carbon/carbon, silicon carbide/silicon carbide, by category into short fiber, long continuous fiber, whiskers, by production method into powder dispersion, reactive melt infiltration, polymer impregnation and pyrolysis, gaseous infiltration, chemical vapor infiltration, sol-gel, by end-use industry into aerospace and defense, transportation, energy, electrical and electronic, medical.

Ceramic Matrix Composites Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Oxide/Oxide, Carbon/Silicon Carbide, Carbon/Carbon, Silicon Carbide/Silicon Carbide), By Category (Short Fiber, Long Continuous Fiber, Whiskers), By Production Method (Powder Dispersion, Reactive Melt Infiltration, Polymer Impregnation and Pyrolysis, Gaseous Infiltration, Chemical Vapor Infiltration, Sol-Gel), By End-Use Industry (Aerospace and Defense, Transportation, Energy, Electrical and Electronic, Medical) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a ceramic matrix composites market overview, forecast ceramic matrix composites market size and growth for the whole market, ceramic matrix composites market segments, geographies, ceramic matrix composites market trends, ceramic matrix composites market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

