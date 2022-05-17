Radome Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 11% Through 2026

The Business Research Company’s Radome Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Radome Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the radome market size is expected to grow from $1.45 billion in 2021 to $1.66 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%. The global radomes market size is expected to grow to $2.54 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.2%. The increasing demand for new aircraft owing to the growing number of air passengers is contributing to the radome market growth.

The radome market consists of sales of the radome by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that protect radars from environmental factors such as strong wind, snow, rain, and UV light and prolong the lifespan of components. A radome is an electronic antenna enclosure. It is constructed of a material that will minimally attenuate the electromagnetic signal transmitted or received by the antenna. These enclosures are being made of either rigid self-supporting materials or air-inflated flexible fabrics. The radome is used to enclose radar systems and satellite communications antennas.

Global Radome Market Trends

Strategic collaborations and partnerships are the key trends gaining popularity in the radome market. Major players operating in the market are partnering and collaborating to develop a strong product portfolio and offer innovative products.

Global Radome Market Segments

By Type: Shell Structure, Spherical Structure

By Offering Type: Radome Body, Accessories, Services

By Application: Airborne Radome, Ground-Based Radome, Shipboard Radome

By Geography: The global radome market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Radome Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides radome global market overviews, global radome market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the radome global market, radome global market share, radome global market segments and geographies, radome global market players, radome global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The radome global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Radome Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Northrop Grumman, General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc., Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Raytheon Technologies, Meggitt PLC, Airbus SE, FACC AG, CPI International Inc., Jenoptik AG, The NORDAM Group LLC, Royal DSM, TenCate Advanced Composites, Verdant, Royal Engineered Composites, Infinite Technologies Radomes, and Composite Structures Inc

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

