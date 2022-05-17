Cold Plasma Market To Grow At Rate 15% With Applications Increasing Across Various Industries

Cold Plasma Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Cold Plasma Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increased use of cold plasma technology across various industries is expected to propel cold plasma market growth. Cold plasma technology is becoming more popular in medical and industrial applications such as healthcare devices and diagnostics. Cold plasma therapy is also being promoted as a viable treatment for the continuing COVID-19 outbreak. Cold plasma has the potential to kill bacteria, especially drug-resistant bacteria, preventing further infection and aiding in the treatment of chronic wounds. Cold plasma can help in the hydrophilization process in the textile industry in the treatment of protective clothing and sterile materials to reduce microorganisms. With the increase in the geriatric population, there is also an increase in the diabetic population, which results in chronic wounds such as foot ulcers and thus boosts the overall market. According to the cold plasma market analysis, the increased use of cold plasma across various industries is driving the growth of the cold plasma market.

The global cold plasma market size is expected to grow from $2.03 billion in 2021 to $2.32 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.07%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies' resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global cold plasma market size is expected to reach $4.04 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.86%.

Read More On The Global Cold Plasma Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cold-plasma-global-market-report

Technological advancements are one of the key cold plasma market trends gaining. Technological advancement is the advancement in technology. For instance, in the field of wastewater treatment, cold plasma technology is used to handle problems with the degradation of a variety of aqueous contaminants and water-borne pathogenic microorganisms, including viruses, to a large degree. The World Health Organization estimates that 785 million people have insufficient drinking water supplies, which includes approximately 44 million people who rely on surface water. Furthermore, around two billion people use a drinking water source contaminated by fecal matter, which might result in around 485 000 deaths every year due to diarrhea (WHO 2019).

Major players covered in the global cold plasma industry are Ethicon Inc., Baxter International Inc., 3M Company, Smith & Nephew plc., Nordson Corporation, Plasma Etch Inc., Adtech Plasma Technology Co., P2i Ltd., Relyon Plasma GmbH, Henniker Plasma, Enercon Industries, AcXys Plasma Technologies, Plasmatreat, Europlasma, SOFTAL, and UNIQAIR Technologies.

TBRC’s global cold plasma market report is segmented by regime into atmospheric cold plasma, low-pressure cold plasma, by technology into remote treatment, direct treatment, electrode contact, by end-use sector into automotive, electronics and semiconductors, food processing and packaging, medical, aerospace, polymers and plastics, others, by application into wound healing, blood coagulation, dentistry, cancer treatment, others.

Cold Plasma Global Market Report 2022 – By Regime (Atmospheric Cold Plasma, Low-Pressure Cold Plasma), By Technology (Remote Treatment, Direct Treatment, Electrode Contact), By End-Use Sector (Automotive, Electronics & Semiconductors, Food Processing & Packaging, Medical, Aerospace, Polymers & Plastics, Others), By Application (Wound Healing, Blood Coagulation, Dentistry, Cancer Treatment, Other Medical Applications) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a cold plasma market overview, forecast cold plasma market size and growth for the whole market, cold plasma market segments, geographies, cold plasma market trends, cold plasma market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Cold Plasma Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5789&type=smp

Not What You Were Looking For? Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Automotive Aftermarket Global Market Report 2022 – By Types (Tire, Battery, Brake Parts, Filters, Body Parts, Lighting and Electronic Components, Wheels, Exhaust Components, Turbochargers), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), By Certification Outlook (Genuine Parts, Certified Parts, Uncertified Parts), By Distribution Channels (Offline Distribution Channel, Online Distribution Channel) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-aftermarket-global-market-report

Electronic Products Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Audio And Video Equipment, Semiconductor And Other Electronic Component), By End-Use (B2B, B2C), By Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), By Mode (Online, Offline) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electronic-products-global-market-report

Semiconductor And Other Electronic Component Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Semiconductor And Related Devices, General Electronic Components), By Application (Automotive, Manufacturing), By Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), By Mode (Online, Offline) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/semiconductor-and-other-electronic-component-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read More About Us At https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call Us Now For Personal Assistance With Your Purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check Out Our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC