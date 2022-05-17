Vehicle Tracking Systems Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 18% Through 2026

Vehicle Tracking Systems Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Vehicle Tracking Systems Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Vehicle Tracking Systems Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the vehicle tracking systems market size is expected to grow from $14.24 billion in 2021 to $17.24 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.1%. As per TBRC’s vehicle tracking systems market research the market size is expected to grow to $33.14 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 17.7%. The growing demand for car rental and leasing services is expected to drive the growth of the vehicle tracking systems market going forward.

Want to learn more on the vehicle tracking systems market growth? Request for a Sample now:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5821&type=smp

The vehicle tracking system market consists of sales of vehicle tracking systems by entities (organizations, sole traders, and, partnerships) that provide vehicles with real-time location tracking and regular monitoring. A vehicle tracking system is a system that enables the tracking and control of automobiles via an online computer, smartphone, tablet, or other devices, owing to GPS satellites. Vehicle tracking systems include a register and checkpoint with previous and current information, as well as real-time and historical tracking of vehicle speeds, routes taken, stopping points, and idling durations on maps.

Global Vehicle Tracking Systems Market Trends

The introduction of 5G technology in the vehicle tracking system is shaping the vehicle tracking systems market. 5G technology offers great opportunities for in-vehicle connectivity and monitoring processes by providing faster data transfer and enhancing vehicle communication. Companies in the market are investing in developing GPS tracking solutions coupled with 5G technology.

Global Vehicle Tracking Systems Market Segments

The global vehicle tracking systems market is segmented:

By Type: Active, Passive

By Vehicle: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles

By Application: Mobile Tracking, Cellular Tracking, Satellite Tracking

By Industry Vertical: Transportation and Logistics, Construction and Manufacturing, Aviation, Retail, Government, Others

By Geography: The global vehicle tracking systems market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global vehicle tracking systems market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/vehicle-tracking-systems-global-market-report

Vehicle Tracking Systems Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides vehicle tracking systems market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global vehicle tracking systems market, vehicle tracking systems global market share, vehicle tracking systems global market segments and geographies, vehicle tracking systems global market players, vehicle tracking systems global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The vehicle tracking systems global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Vehicle Tracking Systems Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Verizon Connect, Spireon, Geotab, TomTom, Teletrac Navman, Cartrack, CalAmp, Teltonika, Orbcomm, Xirgo Global, Laipac, Trackimo, AirIQ, Fleetmatics, Mix Telematics, Trimble, Actsoft, Ctrack, and Masternaut.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/vehicle-to-vehicle-communication--global-market-report

Driver Monitoring Systems Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/driver-monitoring-systems-global-market-report

GPS Equipment Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gps-equipments-global-market-report



About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/