C-Arms Market Growth Impacted By The Increasing Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases, Leading To Over $2 Billion Market Value

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing incidence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the C-arms market growth. There is an increase in the incidence of chronic diseases such as heart diseases, cancer, diabetes, obesity, arthritis, Alzheimer's, and epilepsy. C-arms are used for fluoroscopic imaging during surgical and orthopedic procedures. According to the National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion (NCCDPHP), 868,000 Americans will die each year from heart strokes and heart diseases by June 2021. According to the International Diabetes Federation in 2020, 463 million adults are suffering from diabetes, among whom 10.0% are suffering from type 1 diabetes and 90.0% from type 2 diabetes. According to the C-arms market forecast, the increasing incidence of chronic diseases drives the market.

Technological developments are one of the key C-arms market trends gaining popularity. There are many technological developments in the C-arm market, and many companies are launching new products and bringing innovations to their C-arm platforms. For instance, in 2020, Dutch multinational conglomerate corporation, Philips, announced two major innovations to its Zenition mobile C-arm platform that include a new Table Side User Interface, allowing the clinician to operate the C-arm inside the sterile field, and an extension integrating intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) for peripheral vascular procedures, streamlining the operating room and improving workflow.

The global C-arms market size is expected to grow from $1.97 billion in 2021 to $2.05 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.39%. The growth is mainly due to the companies' resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global C-arm market size is expected to reach $2.41 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.15%.

Major players covered in the global c-arms industry are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, GE Healthcare, Eurocolumbus s.r.l., Siemens Healthineers AG, Shimadzu Corporation, DMS Imaging, ATON GmbH (Ziehm Imaging Inc. and OrthoScan Inc.), Hologic Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, OrthoScan Inc., Assing S.p.A, AADCO Medical Inc., Villa Sistemi Medicali Spa, Varian Medical Systems Inc., Toshiba Corp., Omega Medical Imaging Inc., and BMI Biomedical International.

TBRC’s global C-arms market segments is divided by type into fixed C-Arms, mobile C-Arms, by application into cardiology, gastroenterology, neurology, orthopedics and trauma, oncology, others, by detector into image intensifier, flat panel detector, by end-user into hospital, diagnostic centers, specialty clinics, others.



