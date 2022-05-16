Psychic Sandi Athey of The Sandi Connection to be Featured on Close Up Radio

FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life not going as planned? Learn what's holding you back in relationships, business, health and spiritual concerns with psychic Sandi Athey.

You've heard her on the radio. You've seen her on TV. You've read her book. Now join us for her most recent interview.

For over 20 years, Sandi has been guiding souls, both human and animal, to a place that best serves.

Her near death experience and being sent back from the other side (chronicled in the Telly Award-winning mini-series The Sandi Connection on Amazon) propelled her to her true calling.

"While on the other side, I was told to go back and was going to be given a special gift to share," says Sandi.

After many years of learning about and honing her gift, she discovered that finding what's holding you back was the most practical and constructive communique from spirit. She then knew exactly how to use that gift! Voila! Her office inbox was created.

Sandi describes that as being a "Secretary for the Universe" working at a very busy desk.

"It's my job to deliver messages from loved ones, The Creator, Earth Mother, animals and spirit guides in the most accurate, kind, professional manner and to always be of service," Sandi humbly remarks.

Her session style is very warm and conversational while she's conveying your personal messages and addressing your individual needs.

Have Sandi check YOUR inbox. Your message is waiting!

Join us for this exciting interview which promises to be filled with thoughtful insights and Sandi's joyous laughter.

Close Up Radio will feature Sandi Athey in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on May 18th at 1pm EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.thesandiconnection.com