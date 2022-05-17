Concrete Sealer Market Players Develop Technologically Advanced Solutions To Advance Market Growth

Concrete Sealer Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Concrete Sealer Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The development of technologically advanced, premium and thin-layer polyurethane concrete sealers are one of the key concrete sealer market trends gaining popularity. Technological advancement is the discovery of knowledge that contributes to growth, shaping the concrete sealer market outlook. For instance, in 2020, Sika flooring and coating solutions contributed to the worldwide flooring construction material technology and developed "PU/PUA Hybrid", a new technology for carpark coatings, and also "Sikafloor 261", the first self-leveling floor upright application process.

Growing construction spending in emerging economies is expected to propel the concrete sealer market growth. Evidence is present to prove the existence of a positive relationship between economic growth and the level of construction activities in developing countries. Based on a study of United Nations time series data, comparisons are made for three groups of countries, classified according to the World Bank, in order to investigate the relationship between rapid economic growth and construction activities in growing economies. It has proved that emerging economies appear to be catching up to the built asset wealth of more developed economies. Therefore, the growing construction spending in emerging economies is driving the growth of the concrete sealer market.

Read more on the Global Concrete Sealer Market Report

The global concrete sealer market size is expected to grow from $1.07 billion in 2021 to $1.13 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.66%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies' resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global concrete sealers market share is expected to reach $1.56 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.34%.

Major players covered in the global concrete sealer industry are Curecrete Distribution (Ashford Formula and RetroPlate), Prosoco, Evonik, BASF, SealSource, AmeriPolish, LYTHIC, W. R. Meadows, Larsen, KreteTek Industries, Kimbol Sealer, Stone Technologies, Laticrete International, Nutech Paint, NewLook, Euclid Chemical, Henry Company, Chem Tec, Mapei, Nanofront, Suzhou Jinrun, Guangzhou Ontop Building Material, PPG Industries, Valspar Corporation, Omnova Solutions, Sika AG, FiberTite, Seaman Corporation, Xypex Chemical Corp., PPG Architectural Finishes, Incorporated-PPG Paints, and Kelly-Moore Paints.

TBRC’s global concrete sealer market segments is divided by function into topical, penetrating, by product into silicate sealers, silane siloxane sealers, acrylics sealers, epoxy sealers, other, by application into residential, commercial, industrial.



Concrete Sealer Global Market Report 2022 – By Function (Topical, Penetrating), By Product (Silicate Sealers, Silane Siloxane Sealers, Acrylics Sealers, Epoxy Sealers, Other), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a concrete sealer market overview, forecast concrete sealer market size and growth for the whole market, concrete sealer market segments, geographies, concrete sealer market trends, concrete sealer market drivers, concrete sealer market report, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Concrete Sealer Market Report



Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Autonomous Construction Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – By Autonomy (Partial/Semi-Autonomous, Fully Autonomous), By Product Type (Earth Moving Equipment, Construction Vehicles, Material Handling Equipment, Concrete & Road Construction Equipment), By Application (Road Construction, Building Construction, Other Applications) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/autonomous-construction-equipment-global-market-report

Insulated Concrete Form Global Market Report 2022 – By Material (Polystyrene Foam, Polyurethane Foam, Cement-bonded Wood Fiber, Cement-bonded Polystyrene Beads, Cellular Concrete), By Type (Waffle Grid System, Flat Wall System, Post & Beam System), By Application (Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructural, Residential) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/insulated-concrete-form-global-market-report

Cement And Concrete Products Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Concrete Pipe, Brick, and Block, Other Concrete Products), By Product (Rapid Hardening Cement, Low Heat Cement, White Cement, Hydrophobic Cement, Other Products (Colored Cement, Portland Pozzolana Cement)), By Application (Residential, Non-Residential) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cement-and-concrete-products-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Check out our Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Found this article helpful? Share it on:

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business