Waste Heat To Power Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 13% Through 2026

The Business Research Company’s Waste Heat To Power Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Waste Heat to Power Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the waste heat to power market size is expected to grow from $13.44 billion in 2021 to $15.67 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6%. The WHP market size is expected to grow to $25.65 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.1%. The growth in the industrial sector is expected to propel the waste heat to power market growth going forward.

The waste heat to power market consists of sales of waste heat to power products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are involved in capturing heat discharged by an existing process and using it to create power. Waste heat is energy produced in industrial operations that are not consumed and are thus lost, thrown away, or discharged into the environment. Steel mills, refineries, glass furnaces, and cement kilns, among other energy-intensive industrial operations, all emit hot exhaust gases and waste streams that can be used to generate power using well-established technology. It reduces pollution, equipment size, and auxiliary energy consumption.

Global Waste Heat to Power Market Trends

The development of Lead (PB) free materials for waste power recovery is a key trend in the market. Till 2020, Lead was the only major element used in waste heat recovery systems which is limiting the mass applications of waste heat. As a result, scientists are working on novel lead-free materials to recover waste heat with seemingly different qualities into a single material: the strong electrical conductivity of metals, the great thermoelectric sensitivity of semiconductors, and the poor thermal conductivity of glasses.

Global Waste Heat to Power Market Segments

The global waste heat to power market is segmented:

By Product: Steam Rankine Cycle, Organic Rankine Cycle, Kalina Cycle

By Application: Preheating, Steam and Electricity Generation, Others

By End-Use: Petroleum Refining, Cement Industry, Heavy Metal Production, Chemical Industry, Pulp and Paper, Food and Beverage, Glass Industry, Others

By Geography: The global waste heat to power market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Europe accounts for the largest share.

Waste Heat to Power Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides waste heat to power global market overviews, waste heat to power global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global waste heat to power market, waste heat to power global market share, waste heat to power global market segments and geographies, waste heat to power market players, waste heat to power market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The waste heat to power market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Waste Heat to Power Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: ABB Ltd., AMEC Foster Wheeler Ltd., CNBM Group, Cochran Ltd., Dalian East New Energy Development Co. Ltd., Dürr Group, ElectraTherm, E-Rational, Forbes Marshall, General Electric, GETEC Energie Holding GmbH, IHI Corp., Mitsubishi Power Ltd., Ormat Technologies, Rentech Boiler Systems Inc., Siemens, Thermax Limited, Viessmann Limited, AC Boilers SpA, Bosch Thermotechnology, and Walchandnagar.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

