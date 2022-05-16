Rechargeable Batteries Market 2022-2027: Demand, Size, Share, Growth Analysis, Top Leading Companies, and Report

Rechargeable Battery Market

The rechargeable battery market reached a value of US$ 101.9 Billion in 2021 and expects to reach US$ 155.5 Billion by 2027, a CAGR of 7.3% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest rechargeable battery market report by IMARC Group, titled “Rechargeable Battery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-202”, the global rechargeable battery market reached a value of US$ 101.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 155.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2022-2027.

Rechargeable batteries are energy storage devices that can be charged again by applying direct current (DC) to their terminals. Lead-acid, lithium-ion (Li-ion), nickel-metal hydride (NiMH) and nickel-cadmium (NiCad) are some commonly available variants of rechargeable batteries. They consist of electrochemical cells, anodes, cathodes and electrolytes. Rechargeable batteries are widely available in various shapes and sizes and are durable, cost-effective, environmentally friendly and require minimal energy to charge. In comparison to regular batteries, rechargeable variants can reverse the chemical reaction by forcing a current in the opposite direction. As a result, they are widely used in consumer electronics, automobile and industrial applications.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Rechargeable Battery Industry Trends:

The global rechargeable battery market is primarily being driven by the widespread product adoption in consumer electronics. Rechargeable batteries are widely utilized in digital cameras, music systems and portable computing devices. Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the development of flow batteries that provide enhanced efficacy and durability, are providing a thrust to the market growth. Other factors, including the increasing product utilization in electric vehicles (EVs) and golf carts, along with rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• East Penn Manufacturing Co.

• EnerSys

• Exide Technologies

• Johnson Controls

• LG Chem Ltd.

• Saft Batteries

• Samsung SDI

• Panasonic Corporation

• Apple Inc.

• STMicroelectronics

• Enfucell Oy

• Ultralife Corporation

• Cryopak

• Blue Spark Technology

• NEC Energy Solutions

Breakup by Battery Type:

• Lead-Acid Batteries

• Li-ion Batteries

• NiMH Batteries

• NiCd Batteries

• Others

Breakup by Capacity:

• 150 - 1000 mAh

• 1300 - 2700 mAh

• 3000 - 4000 mAh

• 4000 - 6000 mAh

• 6000 - 10000 mAh

• More than 10000 mAh

Breakup by Application:

• Consumer Electronics

• Industrial Applications

• Automobile Applications

• Defence

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

