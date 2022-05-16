United States Online Grocery Market 2022-2027: Growth Status (19.6%), Size, Share, Competitive Analysis, and Report

United States Online Grocery Market

The United States online grocery market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 19.6% during 2022-2027

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “United States Online Grocery Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the United States online grocery market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The United States online grocery market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 19.6% during 2022-2027. Online grocery refers to the use of web-based shopping services for purchasing fresh and packaged grocery products. It includes various items, such as vegetables, fruits, cereals, dairy, drinks, seafood, snacks, meat, and other household necessities. Online grocery platforms enable consumers to choose from flexible payment options, select delivery slots, and access a wide product range.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Important Attribute and highlights of the Report:

• Detailed analysis of the market share

• Market Segmentation

• Historical, current, and projected size of the market in terms of volume and value

• Latest industry trends and developments

• Competitive Landscape

• Strategies of major players and product offerings

Market Trends and Drivers:

The increasing consumer awareness regarding the associated convenience of online grocery represents the key factor driving the market growth in the United States. This is further supported by the hectic working schedules of consumers. Additionally, service providers are introducing various innovative business models, such as slotted and on-demand delivery, which is propelling the market growth. Due to the nationwide lockdown implemented in response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, leading players are offering contactless deliveries to minimize the infection spread. This, along with the continual launch of mobile applications with user-friendly interfaces, is further creating a positive outlook for the market in the country.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

• Vegetables and Fruits

• Dairy Products

• Staples and Cooking Essentials

• Snacks

• Meat and Seafood

• Others

Breakup by Business Model:

• Pure Marketplace

• Hybrid Marketplace

• Others

Breakup by Platform:

• Web-Based

• App-Based

Breakup by Purchase Type:

• One-Time

• Subscription

Breakup by Region:

• Northeast

• Midwest

• South

• West

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Report:

• Preface

• Scope and Methodology

• Executive Summary

• Introduction

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Price Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

