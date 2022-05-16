Canned Mushroom Market reached at US$ 14.0 Bn by the year 2032, accelerating with a CAGR of 4.9% by 2022-2032| FMI
According to Future Market Insights (FMI), preference for protein-rich, healthy foods is a key factor driving the market during the forecast period (2022-0232).NEWARK, NEWARK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the global canned mushroom market is set to witness growth at a CAGR of 4.9%, surpassing US$ 14.0 Bn by 2032. Lifestyle changes and an increase in the employed population have resulted in a shift in consumer dietary patterns.
Consumers prefer processed foods such as canned mushrooms, which are ready-to-eat and thus convenient for intake because they require no further cooking. Furthermore, canned mushroom contains health and nutritional elements that are beneficial for good health.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
Conventional canned mushroom is estimated to account for nearly 90% of the market share over the forecast period.
Organic canned mushroom is expected to witness a lucrative growth rate during the forecast period.
North America canned mushroom market is estimated to dominate the global market with a market share of around 30% in 2022
South Asia is expected to witness a prominent growth rate over the forecast period.
On the basis of product type, shiitake canned mushrooms are expected to hold a prominent share in 2022.
Button canned mushroom is expected to witness a significant growth rate over the forecast period.
Based on form, sliced canned mushrooms are estimated to hold a prominent share in the global market.
“Key manufacturing companies are finding distinct methods such as opening their own retail outlet to promote their product offerings among the consumers in order to gain consumers and offer a variety of options.” says a Future Market Insights analyst.
Competitive Landscape
Key companies are focusing on improving the packaging of the canned mushroom as a quick and easy to open cans in order to offer more comfort to the consumers through hassle-free packaging ideas. The companies can also use graphics on the lid and containers to enhance the packaging of the brands.
Key Companies Profiled in Canned Mushroom Market are Bonduelle Group, Greenyard NV, B&G Foods Inc., The Mushroom Company, Monterey Mushroom Inc., Dhruv Agro, Prochamp B.V., Monaghan Mushroom Ltd., Shanghai Finc Foods Co. Ltd., Others
Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global canned mushroom market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.
The study offers compelling insights based on nature (organic & conventional), based on product type (shiitake mushroom, oyster mushroom, and button mushroom), based on form (sliced, pieces & stems), and based on end-use application (horeca and retail/household), across seven major regions of the world.
Frequently Asked Questions
How Big is the Canned Mushroom Market?
The canned mushroom market will reach nearly US$ 8.7 Bn by 2022.
What is the Anticipated Market Value of the Canned Mushroom Market by the end of 2032?
The canned mushroom market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 14.0 Bn by 2032.
What is the Canned Mushroom Market Outlook?
The canned mushroom market is expected to register a 4.9% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.
Which Region is Expected to Drive the Demand for the Canned Mushroom Market?
Demand for canned mushrooms in North America is anticipated to drive the demand during the forecast period of 2022 to 2032.
Who are the Key Players Operating in the Market?
Few of the key players in the market are Bonduelle Group, Greenyard NV, B&G Foods Inc., The Mushroom Company, Monterey Mushroom Inc., Dhruv Agro, Prochamp B.V., Monaghan Mushroom Ltd., Shanghai Finc Foods Co. Ltd. and others.
