St. Johnsbury Barracks / Aggravated Domestic Assault, Reckless Endangerment and Multiple Other Charges
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A4003379
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Connery
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 05/15/2022 @1855 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Railroad Street, Groton
VIOLATIONS: Aggravated Domestic Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Domestic Assault, Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child, Interference with Access to Emergency Services
ACCUSED: Travis Boisvert
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Groton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/15/2022 at approximately 1855 hours the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks received a call regarding a citizen dispute on Railroad Street in Groton. Further investigation revealed that Travis Boisvert assaulted a household member, and then actively threatened another household member with a firearm. Boisvert was taken into custody and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Boisvert was lodged at NERCF for lack of $50,000 bail.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/16/2022 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED: Yes
BAIL: $50,000
MUG SHOT: Included