St. Johnsbury Barracks / Aggravated Domestic Assault, Reckless Endangerment and Multiple Other Charges

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A4003379      

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Connery                         

 

STATION: St. Johnsbury             

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 05/15/2022 @1855 hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Railroad Street, Groton

 

VIOLATIONS: Aggravated Domestic Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Domestic Assault, Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child, Interference with Access to Emergency Services

 

 

ACCUSED: Travis Boisvert

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Groton, VT

                                   

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/15/2022 at approximately 1855 hours the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks received a call regarding a citizen dispute on Railroad Street in Groton. Further investigation revealed that Travis Boisvert assaulted a household member, and then actively threatened another household member with a firearm. Boisvert was taken into custody and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Boisvert was lodged at NERCF for lack of $50,000 bail.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/16/2022 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED: Yes

BAIL: $50,000

MUG SHOT: Included

 

 

 

 

