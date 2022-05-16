Ascent Lawyers welcomes a new partner for its family and succession laws practice in Brisbane.
Ascent Lawyers, a people-centric law firm based in Brisbane, Queensland, welcomes Ms Chai Hoe to the firm's partnership. Chai was awarded a Bachelor of Laws with Honours from the Australian National University in 2013 and admitted to the High Court of Australia and the Supreme Court of the Australian Capital Territory in 2014.
Matters related to family and succession laws can be complicated and stressful, but there is nothing beyond Chai’s enthusiasm for family and succession matters. Chai finds it meaningful and fulfilling to help clients in stressful situations. In addition to her extensive experience in the area, she also has a rich multi-cultural background and can speak fluently in English, Mandarin, Cantonese, Fujian, and Malay. She is also a member of the Family Law Practitioners Association of Queensland and the Queensland Law Society. Before joining Ascent Lawyers, Chai practised family and succession law at three other leading law firms in Brisbane, Melbourne, and Singapore since being admitted to the High Court of Australia. In her spare time, Chai undertakes community service and pro bono legal work, including her role as a volunteer lawyer at the Women’s Legal Service Queensland. Chai also serves on the executive committee of the Lions Club of Brisbane Chinese and The Asian Professionals.
“We are delighted to have Chai in our growing team of exceptionally talented and passionate solicitors. Chai will be an integral part of our firm’s development. Her experience will provide extensive support to clients who need family and succession legal services. Being an enthusiast in family law and succession law, Chai is deeply committed to helping clients with excellence. With Chai’s leadership in the department, Ascent Lawyers is committed to providing worry-free legal solutions for family and succession law-related matters.” Shares Mengpei Gao, Principal Solicitor of Ascent Lawyers.
So, why did Chai choose to partner up with Ascent Lawyers? First, it is the professionalism of Ascent Lawyers that Chai discovered through collaborations. Second, Chai finds herself very attached to Ascent Lawyers as she shares the same value of providing worry-free legal solutions. Most of all, Chai loves the fact that Ascent Lawyers is a people-centric law firm.
Apart from family law and succession law, Ascent Lawyers specialises in compensation law, immigration law, and traffic and criminal law. As a people-centric law firm, the compensation or personal injury law team is ready to meet clients outside the office and/or after hours to alleviate the pain and trouble sustained in unfortunate events.
“Like Chai, most of our solicitors are multilingual and speak English, Mandarin, Cantonese, Fujian, and Malay. Here at Ascent Lawyers, we believe in strict compliance with ethical standards. Our framework allows us to produce the best possible solution for our clients using the most efficient and cost-effective approach. We deliver optimal solutions by considering four main aspects - time, cost, impact, and outcome.” Concludes Mengpei.
About Ascent Lawyers
Ascent Lawyers is a people-centric law firm based in Brisbane, Queensland.
Our passion for law keeps us highly motivated and electrified in every matter we represent. At Ascent Lawyers, we never stop finding ways to innovate and refine. We focus on state-of-the-art technologies and methodologies. With artificial intelligence and automation, we minimise administrative workload and maximise time spent on matter analysis.
The legal team at Ascent Lawyers specialises in various practising areas, including compensation law, family law, immigration law, and traffic and criminal law. All matters represented by Ascent Lawyers will always be managed by lawyers with extensive knowledge and, more importantly, a passion for the particular legislation.
