Agrochemicals Market Worth USD 111730 mn by 2022-2027 : Share, Size, Growth Strategy, Upcoming Demand, Competitive Landscape, Regional Segmentation, Opportunities, Challenges, Types, Applications

Key Players - Syngenta, Bayer Crop Science, BASF, DuPont, Monsanto, Adama, Nufarm, FMC,UPL

Crop protection (agrochemicals) products refer to the chemical product used in the agriculture industry. The global Agrochemicals market was valued at US$ 86910 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 111730 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2021-2027.

Crop protection (agrochemicals) products refer to the chemical product used in the agriculture industry. The global Agrochemicals market was valued at US$ 86910 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 111730 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2021-2027.



The Major Players in the Agrochemicals Market Are:

Syngenta

Bayer Crop Science

BASF

DuPont

Monsanto

Adama

Nufarm

FMC

UPL

LEADS Agricultural Products Corporation

Sinochem

Rotam

Top 3 companies occupied about 28% market share.

The report examines the Agrochemicals Market drivers and restraints, along with the impact of Covid-19 are influencing the market growth in detail. Top 3 companies occupied about 28% market share.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of Agrochemicals Market types split into:

Insecticide

Fungicide

Herbicide

Molluscicide

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Agrochemicals Market applications, includes:

Rice

Banana and Pineapple

Other Fruit

Vegetables

Others

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

North America is the largest Agrochemicals market with about 27% market share. China is follower, accounting for about 20% market share.

Detailed TOC of Global Agrochemicals Market Outlook 2022

1 Agrochemicals Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Production and Capacity by Region

4 Global Agrochemicals Consumption by Region

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

7 Key Companies Profiled

8 Agrochemicals Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Production and Supply Forecast

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

The new players in the Agrochemicals Market and the potential entrants into this market can use this report to understand the key market trends that are expected to shape the market in the next few years. The key technologies that could impact the global Agrochemicals Market have been covered in detail. The report can be used by the sales and marketing team to formulate their medium- and long-term strategies and to reconfirm their short-term plans. The report would help the sales and the marketing team to understand the key segments across the top countries which have been analysed in the report. The opportunity analysis chapter identifies the key hot spots within the Global Agrochemicals Market. The company profiles include company overview, products & services offered by the company, recent news updates, and SWOT analysis for ten companies.

