TAJIKISTAN, May 15 - On May 15, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon sent a congratulatory letter to the newly elected President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which reads:

“Your Highness,

Please accept our sincere congratulations and best wishes on your election as President of the United Arab Emirates.

I am confident that during your tenure in this high state post, the friendly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation between Tajikistan and the United Arab Emirates, which share a long tradition, will continue to strengthen and expand.

We appreciate the process of development of multifaceted relations between our countries and are always loyal to the cause of further enrichment of their content with new practical initiatives in all areas of mutual interest.

In this context, I express the readiness of Tajik side to make further joint efforts in this direction.

I wish you good health and every success in the fulfillment of your responsibilities, and the brotherly people of the United Arab Emirates - peace, stability and prosperity. "