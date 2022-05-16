Sedona Swan Soulfire & Chalice Collective Release the Single And Video, 'Flame Of Truth'

"Flame Of Truth" depicts a journey from the darkness of limitation and suppression into the light of truth and empowerment.

Much of my work is centered around the celebration of feminine strength and power.” — Sedona Swan Soulfire

PORTLAND, OR, USA, May 15, 2022 -- What do you experience when you hear elements of evocative incantation, ancient rhythms and mythic sonic-scapes, fused with penetrative words of empowered intention? More than a spark of sound, "Flame of Truth", the authentic new single that is the soundtrack to the "Flame of Truth" Art Film, offers ignited inspiration and transformative verve.

The film "Flame of Truth" is a multi-media journey of the timeless super heroine's transformation from the darkness of limitation and suppression into the light of truth, freedom and empowerment. "Flame of Truth" the accompanying single will be released to the public on Friday, May 13th.

"Primarily, I work with the feminine. I believe the world is desperately in need of the medicine of the awakened, embodied, fully expressed feminine. Much of my work is centered around the celebration of feminine strength and power. I hope that my artistic offerings can inspire women and all people in activating a deeper sense of self-love and self-empowerment." - Sedona Swan Soulfire

Directed, produced and initiated by sacred artist Sedona Swan Soulfire, "The Flame Of Truth" film is served into the collective with a relevant message of love, courage and strength. Filmed by Mike Lindberg in iconic Portland locations, with the directive and fire production support of Ishani Ishaya and Pearl Sol’Aura, the short eleven minute film features the captivating music and dance work of Chalice Collective artists, a Pacific Northwest based coalition of creatives. Chalice Collective includes all of the above mentioned artists as well as Chakaara Bliss, Kallum, MirCat, MoMoagiccc, and Ayla Rèalta.

