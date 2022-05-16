Eastbound US 60 reopens in Tempe following water damage repairs

PHOENIX – The city of Tempe has reopened the eastbound lanes of US 60 (Superstition Freeway) between Interstate 10 and McClintock Drive following work to repair pavement damage following a water main break last weekend. Eastbound US 60 was reopened at approximately 5 p.m. Sunday.

The eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road and southbound State Route 143 on-ramp at University Drive also have been reopened to traffic. The eastbound US 60 off-ramp at McClintock Drive is closed at this time to allow Tempe’s contractors to stage equipment for ongoing repair work.

Westbound US 60 remains closed between Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and McClintock Drive as crews continue Tempe’s substantial work to reconstruct the freeway near the McClintock overpass. A timetable for reopening westbound US 60 is not yet available.

The Arizona Department of Transportation has been supporting Tempe’s work in response to the May 7 water main break, which occurred below ground in an area north of the freeway’s westbound lanes.

Due to the extent of damage following the water main break, the westbound portion of US 60 at McClintock Drive is being reconstructed by Tempe’s contractors. The reconstruction has been ongoing for several days and will continue this week as Tempe works toward reopening westbound US 60 as soon as possible.

Westbound US 60 is closed between Loop 101 and McClintock Drive. The westbound US 60 on-ramp at McClintock Drive is open. Drivers also can use the westbound US 60 on-ramps at Rural Road and Mill Avenue. Drivers should plan on lane restrictions near the McClintock Drive bridge while Tempe’s repair work continues. Tempe recommends using other nearby north-south routes, including Rural Road.

Detours: Westbound US 60 traffic approaching the closure is being detoured to north- or southbound Loop 101. Drivers who travel north on Loop 101 can then use westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) toward Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport or the downtown Phoenix area. Motorists on southbound Loop 101 also can use westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in the Chandler area to connect with I-10.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.