PRESS RELEASE: SITUATIONAL REPORT ON COVID-19 PANDEMIC (10th – 12th May 2022)

SAMOA, May 15 - The Ministry of Health’s latest situational report for COVID-19 in Samoa confirmed 358 new community cases and six (6) patients currently in managed isolation at Moto’otua Hospital within the period commencing from 2:00pm May 10th to 2:00pm May 12th, 2022. However, there were no deaths reported during this period.

Members of the public are implored to continue to take heed of public health advice such as wearing facial masks, maintaining social distance, and washing their hands to maintain good personal hygiene and to contain the spread of the virus.

The public is urged again, especially those who have not done or completed their vaccination, or a booster dose, to please do so. Vaccination remains our best defense against the virus. Keeping our aiga and loved ones safe is everyone’s responsibility.

COVID-19 Situation Summary prepared by the Ministry of Health as at 2:00pm Local Time May 10th to 2:00pm May 12th, 2022 is provided in the table below: To access the detailed situational analysis report, please visit the MOH website (https://www.health.gov.ws/).