Twenty-three-year-old Digital Nomad Discovers that Life After College Doesn’t Have to Follow the Norm

Young entrepreneurs find success in ways their parents never thought of!

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lucy Bedewi graduated from the University of Maryland in May of 2020 with a degree in marketing, right when the world shut down. Realizing a full-time job was out of the question, Lucy turned to her computer and started a copywriting business.

Lucy started My Write Hand Woman. Her business is focused on personality-driven and authentically written copy that converts for women-run businesses.

Earning 6-figures in her first year, this 23-year-old entrepreneur, decided to take the next step by becoming a digital nomad. She now travels the world with suitcase, laptop and a “travel-proof capsule wardrobe” in tow. When we spoke last, she was in Turkey en route to southern Italy.

“Starting a remote business fresh out of college was one of the biggest risks I’ve ever taken. But looking back, every late night and mini-meltdown was worth it. Now, I can’t imagine what life would be like if I had been too scared to try,” said Lucy.

She is now the writer behind international corporations, fast-growth start-ups, world-famous bakeries, 7-figure coaches, and many creative entrepreneurs.

She uses both the client’s brand voice and zesty humor so they can stand out online, create a fun brand presence and scale much faster.

As people work to find their new normal, Lucy relishes in doing things differently and finding joy and success in doing things her way.

